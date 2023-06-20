SwiftConnect and Cureoscity Transform Workplace Experiences with Employee Badge in Apple Wallet to Access Places, Spaces, and Things

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the total number of digital wallet users expected to exceed 5 billion in 2026 , adoption is being driven by a surge in super apps – such as workplace apps that centralise tenant experiences. SwiftConnect, a leading provider of connected access enablement, and Cureoscity, a leading occupier experience and property management platform, today announced a partnership that combines the ability for tenants to access spaces and tap into other building resources through a single tenant experience app, using an NFC-enabled iPhone or Apple Watch. The integration simplifies and enhances how tenants engage at work by removing the friction associated with accessing places, spaces and things.

SwiftConnect and Cureoscity enable tenants to access spaces and building resources via employee badge in Apple Wallet.

The integration with Cureoscity's digital platform and the simplicity of employee badge in Apple Wallet, powered by SwiftConnect, creates a seamless, friction-free journey from street to seat. The integrated solution also supports digital wallets in Android devices.

"We share a similar vision with SwiftConnect to allow people to have simpler, smarter, and more intuitive experiences in the workplace," said Chris Coleman-Brown, CEO at Cureoscity. "By combining SwiftConnect's industry-leading connected access enablement capabilities with our digital layer solutions for buildings, we are dramatically improving the experience users have, and reducing the time that busy building and facilities management teams spend enabling building access for users and visitors. We are looking forward to introducing this service to progressive buildings in our portfolio of more than 1,000 buildings and over 175 million square feet of space."

From connected access for parking, base building, tenant suites and amenity spaces, to food & beverage everything in between, the two companies have unlocked the true value of the total experience–staying ahead of the most relevant trends for modern commercial buildings.

"SwiftConnect is focused on creating delightful user experiences, while helping building owners and enterprise administrators enhance security and dramatically increase operational efficiency – ultimately impacting their bottom line," said Matt Kopel, co-CEO of SwiftConnect. "The partnership with Cureoscity underscores our continued market expansion and adoption of mobile IDs in digital wallets by trophy buildings around the world that are faced with the twin challenge of streamlining costs while attracting and maintaining marquee tenants."

Together, SwiftConnect and Cureoscity are also creating new opportunities for commercial real estate companies to rapidly align with Environmental Social & Governance (ESG) strategy, reporting, and disclosure. Key factors defining how building digitisation aligns to ESG standards include occupancy-driven automation, connecting previously disjointed data systems, improved space utilisation, and reduced waste – all are part of transforming the modern, hybrid workplace, and all are outcomes of the Cureoscity and SwiftConnect partnership.

Landmark buildings concerned with sustainability, user experience, efficiency, and security have taken note and are already deploying the integrated SwiftConnect and Cureoscity solution.

About SwiftConnect

SwiftConnect is a leading provider of connected access enablement. We delight users with elegant ways to interact with places, spaces and things. By ensuring your digital pass is on your phone, watch or anywhere it needs to be, we enable swift access to every place, everywhere. SwiftConnect powers connected experiences so you can navigate your world better. We integrate with existing mobile platforms, credential technologies, and business systems to centralize access management. SwiftConnect provides a street-to-seat journey that users love, automation that redefines operational efficiency, and a foundation based on security and privacy that administrators trust.



About Cureoscity

Cureoscity, an independent business powered by Grosvenor Hill Ventures, Savills' proptech investment subsidiary, is a leading occupier experience and property management platform. We provide a cutting-edge digital platform that connects customers with their built environment, enhancing their experiences and engagement. Through our web portal and mobile application functionality, we empower landlords and property managers to optimise relationships and gain valuable data-led insights.

Cureoscity is used in over 1,000 individual destinations, covering an impressive combined area of 175 million square feet. Cureoscity has become the trusted choice for leading managing agents, investors, and developers, who have implemented our digital layer solutions on their assets under management.

