Info-Tech Research Group Releases New Research to Help IT Leaders Overcome Communication Challenges With Key Stakeholders

With over 25% of business stakeholders unsatisfied with IT communications, the IT research and advisory firm's new research shows how every IT employee can improve to be a successful communicator.

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Effective and engaging communication of new IT initiatives is critical to achieve stakeholder buy-in. Poor communication can lead to dissatisfied stakeholders, which can lead to an overall decrease in satisfaction with IT. Many IT professionals struggle to communicate consistently, clearly, at the right times, and across the right channels. In fact, Info-Tech's research shows that 27.8% of organizations and 25.8% of business stakeholders are not satisfied with IT communications. In response to the communication challenges IT teams are facing, Info-Tech Research Group has published a new research-based blueprint to support the development of good communication practices for IT.

In the new resource, Communicate Any IT Initiative, the global firm explains that the skills needed to communicate effectively, whether as a frontline employee or chief information officer (CIO), are the same. As such, prioritizing the development of these skills, particularly from the beginning of one's career, is important for IT professionals.

"A communicator is responsible for the engagement and response from their audience," says Brittany Lutes, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Messaging and its delivery must be crafted to provide value to the audience, especially when considering that time is a non-renewable resource. When people feel their time is being wasted, they are far less likely to engage with and support whatever initiative is being proposed."

Info-Tech Research Group has simplified the process of learning and employing effective communication with its three-phase approach. IT professionals, from entry-level to executive, can follow the below steps, included in the new industry resource, to communicate any IT initiative to their audience:

Plan strategic communications: Create a plan of action around who, what, how, and when the communications will take place.



In this step, IT professionals define the initiative that needs to be communicated, determine the target audience, outline desired outcomes, clarify key messaging, select the right channels for communication, establish the frequency and time frame for communication, obtain feedback, and finalize the communications calendar.





Compose a compelling message: Compose an easy-to-understand pitch for each stakeholder audience.



Step two asks IT to craft and revise a pitch and encourages practicing writing a pitch that conveys the message in a compelling, straightforward way.





Deliver messages effectively: Practice delivering the message in an authentic and clear manner.



The third and final step sees IT leaders through delivering, refining, and redelivering their pitch. It is important to ensure authenticity in the delivery while maintaining the audience's attention.

By following these steps, communicators can ensure that their audience understands and is ready to engage regardless of the topic.

"If engagement is lacking, empathizing is often the key to identifying benefits for the target audience, as well as to anticipating and addressing any objections," explains Lutes.

Info-Tech's suggested approach can support communications about any IT initiative, including but not limited to:

Strategy or roadmap

Major transformational change

System integration

Process changes

Service changes

New solution rollouts

Organizational restructuring

