SHEDAVI'S ICONIC HAIR GROWTH DUO: REBORN!

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shedavi (pronounced Shuh-dah-vee) , the trailblazer in natural, vegan, and holistic hair solutions, is proud to unveil the revamped Iconic Hair Growth Duo on June 15, 2023. Guided by the brand's new motto, "Feel Good, Look Good, Be Good," this highly anticipated relaunch aims to effortlessly transform ultimate hair dreams into an enjoyable experience inside and out with zero compromises.

In 2016, Shedavi revolutionized the hair care industry with the introduction of the Hair Growth Duo. This dynamic duo provided a comprehensive and natural approach to hair growth, addressing both internal and external factors. Shedavi combined meticulously selected ingredients sourced globally to formulate this duo: Hair + Skin + Nails Herbal Vitamin and Hair + Scalp Elixir. By doing so, it set itself apart as a pioneer in offering a holistic hair care routine that was unparalleled in the market.

The relaunch of the Iconic Hair Growth Duo showcases Shedavi's unwavering commitment to continually improving its products in terms of both aesthetics and efficacy. Both products have been given a fresh, new look with custom packaging while adhering to sustainable practices by utilizing recyclable materials. Below are some notable improvements to the products:

Shedavi Hair + Skin + Nails Herbal Vitamin: This potent formula of highly researched ingredients promotes optimal hair, skin, and nail health from within. Shedavi has further elevated the quality and efficacy of its vitamins by implementing enhancements in the herb selection process. One notable improvement includes replacing Gotu Kola powder with a more potent extract. This adjustment ensures that the vitamins are enriched with the highest quality herbs, maximizing their effectiveness. Shedavi's commitment to using superior ingredients sets a new standard in natural and holistic hair care solutions.

Shedavi Hair + Scalp Elixir: Now packaged in eco-friendly bottles made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic, Shedavi takes pride in utilizing eco-friendly materials without compromising on product quality. This commitment to sustainability ensures a luxurious hair care experience while reducing its environmental footprint.

Despite these exciting changes, the Hair + Scalp Elixir retains its outstanding, result-driven formula. Shedavi remains dedicated to delivering the same exceptional quality and helping customers achieve the stunning results they desire.

The Iconic Hair Growth Duo: The Vitamin & Elixir features new outer cartons crafted from 100% recycled paper. The expanded outer carton space allows for the prominent display of key product features and benefits, ensuring customers are well-informed about the remarkable qualities of the products.

Discover the transformed Iconic Hair Growth Duo, where sustainability and hair care excellence seamlessly come together, marking another milestone in Shedavi's mission to provide natural and holistic hair solutions.

Mark your calendars for June 15, 2023, and prepare to embark on a transformative hair journey with Shedavi's holistic approach to hair care.

About Shedavi

Since its creation in 2016, Shedavi, Nature Powered Hair Care That Works Inside and Out ™ has changed the hair care industry by pioneering a holistic approach towards healthy hair: safe & effective nature-based products which work from inside and out. Back then, no companies in the market focused on natural, holistic hair care delivering internal and topical nourishment. Hence Elizabeth conceptualized the growth duo that revolutionized the hair care market with its dual impact: Providing nutrition and strength inside with the Vitamin and outside with the Elixir. The people very well received this duo & it remains the best-selling icon of the brand.

Media Contact:

Shedavi Press & Public Relations

Attn: root.d Public Relations Agency, INC

Tyhira Stovall

press@shedavi.com

267-970-0256

Website: www.shedavi.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shedavi/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Shedavi/

