PrecisePK Establishes a New Standard of Care in Spain with Hospital Universitari Mutua Terrassa

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PrecisePK, a global leader in Bayesian Model-Informed Precision Dosing (MIPD) software, proudly announces its partnership with Hospital Universitari Mutua Terrassa, marking a significant milestone as their first Spanish customer. This collaboration solidifies PrecisePK's position as a preferred provider of therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) solutions for vancomycin AUC dosing and many other therapeutic areas, enabling hospitals to deliver the highest level of patient care.

"PrecisePK has not only helped decentralize our clinical pharmacokinetics services but also improved our clinical decisions and workflow efficiency at the patient bedside. It has allowed us to expand our portfolio of pharmacokinetic services, positioning us as a reference pharmacy service in Spain." Genís Castells, PharmD, an experienced hospital pharmacist leading TDM at Hospital Universitari Mutua Terrassa, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership. Hospital pharmacy is one of the hospital's critical areas of focus that has been significantly enhanced by adopting PrecisePK's cutting-edge Bayesian MIPD software.

By replacing outdated and limited software with PrecisePK's comprehensive dosing solutions, Hospital Universitari Mutua Terrassa has experienced a remarkable transformation in its dosing practices. The user-friendly interface and advanced features of PrecisePK's software have empowered healthcare professionals to make informed decisions based on patient-specific factors, optimizing medication dosages and improving patient outcomes. The Bayesian dosing method also allows for one randomized level blood draw instead of timing for the trough to occur. Patients' predictive serum level graph, dosage history, and serum drug level are all visible on one dashboard, assisting pharmacists with defining the best strategy to reach therapeutic targets.

"We are delighted to partner with Hospital Universitari Mutua Terrassa and contribute to their mission of delivering exceptional patient care," says Katherine Ninh, Operations and Accounts Manager at PrecisePK. "Our innovative Bayesian MIPD software allows for updated PK/PD research studies to be accurately applied at the bedside. We aim to establish a new standard of care in Spain, ensuring patient safety through personalized dosing."

Spain is recognized as one of the European Union countries at the forefront of therapeutic drug monitoring. The collaboration between PrecisePK and Hospital Universitari Mutua Terrassa exemplifies the country's commitment to advancing the field of precision medicine and sets a precedent for other healthcare institutions to follow.

About PrecisePK

PrecisePK is a leading global provider of therapeutic drug monitoring software for Bayesian model-informed precision dosing. By leveraging real-time bedside assistance in drug dosing, therapeutic analytics, local populations model, AKI predictor , and other resources, the software is designed to streamline the work necessary to achieve individualized treatment and safeguard patient care, at the point of care. In addition to its robust vancomycin AUC software, PrecisePK offers a wide array of drug modules that aid in the workflow of infectious diseases as well as several other therapeutic areas including neurology, oncology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Visit PrecisePK's website for a free trial.

About Universitari Mútua Terrassa Hospital

Mútua Terrassa University Hospital is the university center for the University of Barcelona and is among the 8 largest hospitals in Catalonia. The hospital is part of the Integral Sanitary System of Public Use of Catalonia (SISCAT). It has an agreement with CatSalut , the Catalan health service of the Catalan government, to provide healthcare services to social security users in the region of Terrassa. Their healthcare services are a benchmark not only in the region but also among other hospitals in specialties ranging from neurosurgery and thoracic surgery to cardiac hemodynamics. With a wide range of specialties including clinical pharmacology , the hospital provides high-quality healthcare services to the Terrassa region and contributes to advancing medical research and education.

