"juliethompsoninc's Thursday VIP Dinner Club at Cannes" Welcomes MediaVillage as Media Partner

CANNES, France, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 16th year, "juliethompsoninc's Thursday VIP Dinner Club at Cannes" welcomes MediaVillage Education Foundation as its media partner during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. OAAA (Out of Home Advertising Association of America) + The Weather Company, an IBM Business, are presenting sponsors of the annual invite-only fete on Thursday, June 22 at the famous La Paillote de Gaston Gastounette.

"MediaVillage is proud to partner with Julie Thompson on such a legacy event," said media ecologist Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage. "Julie's curated, cross-industry gathering is the premier place to bring attention to our nonprofit organization and meet the who's who of young creatives, C-suite publishers, marketers, startup founders, OOH leaders, top trade associations, and media + social platform leaders. We are dedicated to advancing a culture of learning and diversity in the advertising-supported media community. There is no better opportunity to make connections to spread our mission."

"juliethompsoninc's Thursday VIP Dinner Club at Cannes" is taking place at one of the best seafood restaurants on the French Riviera that has a casual beach-vibe, ala Club 55 Saint Tropez. The cross-industry evening features a gastronomic buffet, ultra-luxe Komos Tequila tastings, and table by table sommelier-guided tastings of fine rosè by Michelle Oberg, where she will be explaining how weather and wine and the unique terrior of France, connect.

"It's a thrill to have MediaVillage as a media partner at Cannes, especially as the festival is about making connections between people and ideas and celebrating creativity just as Jack's Education Foundation is an educational hub dedicated to learning for everyone in our industry. This is about connecting MediaVillage to all the parts of the industry and what his nonprofit is about," said Thompson. "I always try to keep creativity and connection at the core. Weather is a great influencer of consumer behavior as is out of home advertising. It's a match made in heaven."

Thompson is known as a catalyst, connector, and strategist, who brings her early years in communications and marketing at agencies such as Fallon and Leo Burnett, to the table in organizing this event. This includes as a driver of business-building initiatives for tech and media companies such as Yahoo!, PopSugar, Tumblr, Turner Broadcasting, TED, ShareThis, TINGS Magazine and Madwood Studios.

"Julie knows people from every corner of the industry and that is one of the many reasons why we are returning sponsors," added Anna Bager, president, and CEO of OAAA. "This year I am really excited to partner with Jack and MediaVillage, and The Weather Company, whose CMO Randi Stipes, also serves on the OAAA Brand Council."

To learn about The Weather Company's presence at Cannes, visit https://info.weather.com/Cannes_2023.html and follow on social with #WeatherAtCannes. To learn about OAAA activities during Cannes, go to https://oaaa.swoogo.com/cannes-lions-2023.

Stay tuned for MediaVillage content at Cannes, including post coverage at www.MediaVillage.org by Myers, Raquelle Zuzarte and Jeff Minsky. This includes MediaVillage hosting The FQ opening Cannes panel with brand and agency side experts on "The Power of Creativity as AI, NFTs and the Metaverse Transform Advertising." This conversation will be available on demand at the MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange and www.TheFQInSites.com. To follow MediaVillage on social, visit LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook; hashtag #MediaVillageCannes or at www.aboutmediavillage.com.

MediaVillage Education Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing a culture of learning and diversity in the advertising-supported media industry. Supported by corporate investment, MediaVillage underwrites market intelligence for team preparation, investments in advanced B2B marketing technology, and professional development for talent acquisition and retention. MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange is an open-access platform offering free and accessible on-demand online learning and a free self-publishing platform for thought leadership. Visit www.aboutmediavillage.com for more information. Follow MediaVillage Education Foundation at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.

