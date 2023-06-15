CrowdStrike Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry Elected to CLEAR's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced today that Shawn Henry, Chief Security Officer of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), has been elected to CLEAR's Board of Directors.

"Security is our top priority at CLEAR, and it has been fundamental to our business since we launched in 2010," said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO and Chairman of CLEAR. "Shawn has decades of experience in security and technology and a proven track record of leadership and strategic management skills. We are thrilled to welcome Shawn to CLEAR's Board of Directors – his expertise will be an invaluable asset."

"I have been a fan of CLEAR for many years, and the company's visionary public sector-private sector partnerships have been a game-changer for secure air travel," said Shawn Henry. "I am honored to be elected to CLEAR's Board, and look forward to supporting the company's mission to build faster, more secure and friction-free experiences."

Mr. Henry serves as the chief security officer of CrowdStrike, one of the world's preeminent cybersecurity technology companies, and is among the market leader's longest tenured executive leaders, having joined in 2012. Prior to CrowdStrike, Mr. Henry served for 24 years as an FBI special agent, rising through the executive ranks. As Executive Assistant Director, he oversaw half of the FBI's investigative operations, including all FBI criminal and cyber investigations worldwide, international operations, and the FBI's critical incident response to major investigations and disasters, from 2010 to 2012. Mr. Henry also managed computer crime investigations spanning the globe, established the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force, and received the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Executive for his leadership in enhancing the FBI's cyber capabilities. Mr. Henry has served as a director of ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. since 2019, where he currently serves as the Chairman of the Board and on the audit committee. He holds a B.B.A. from Hofstra University, an M.S. in Criminal Justice Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, and is a graduate of the Homeland Security Executive Leadership Program of the Naval Postgraduate School.

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 16 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

