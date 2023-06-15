The Bloc Welcomes Margaret Haskell as SVP, Director of Strategic Planning, Reinforcing Growth Strategy and Fueling Client Success

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloc, a leading independent health creative agency, welcomes Margaret Haskell as SVP, Director of Strategic Planning, marking her return to the agency where her remarkable career began. With over a decade of experience and expertise, Haskell brings a wealth of insights to the team. Renowned as the industry's most-awarded independent creative agency in health, The Bloc remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional client results.

The Bloc (PRNewswire)

"Margaret possesses deep knowledge and an impressive track record delivering insight-driven strategy and perspective," said Jennifer Matthews, President and CEO. "She takes a curious and compassionate approach to driving behavioral change, and her presence will undoubtedly infuse The Bloc with fresh thinking and strategic brand management. We're thrilled to welcome her back home."

In her role at The Bloc, Haskell will oversee a team of brand strategists in the New York office to foster a collaborative and inspirational environment and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients. Working closely alongside the leadership team, she'll define the agency's overall strategic goals, identify growth opportunities, and shape the agency's positioning in the market.

Informed by her background in cultural anthropology and sociology, Haskell recognizes the vital role of customer insight in establishing meaningful connections between healthcare brands and their target audience.

"It feels like coming full circle to rejoin The Bloc at such a pivotal time, both for the company and the industry at large," said Haskell. "I have long admired the spirit of The Bloc and its leadership team, committed to pushing the boundaries and delivering cutting-edge work for clients in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. The opportunities are immense, and I am excited to contribute to the agency's continued growth and success."

Haskell has had an accomplished career spanning 15 years in the industry, including 8 years at The Bloc previously and 6 years as SVP and VP of Brand Strategy at BGB Group. Alongside her professional achievements, she finds happiness by a lake, enjoying the company of her husband, growing children, and their dog.

The Bloc is the most-awarded independent health creative agency in the United States. Celebrating 23 years in 2023, The Bloc delivers comprehensive omnichannel communications for audiences across the health spectrum and partners with innovative clients who are doing some of the most meaningful and exciting work in health today. A founding member of The Bloc Partners, the leading global network of independent health creative agencies, The Bloc's work has been globally recognized for creativity and innovation. The Bloc has been named by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™ and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.thebloc.com .

Margaret Haskell (PRNewswire)

