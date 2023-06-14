VirnetX and Samsung Announce Alliance with the History Channel's The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC), an Internet security software and technology company, today announced that VirnetX and Samsung have extended their partnership to deliver secure collaboration spaces and dynamic visual experiences for Skinwalker Ranch – the most scientifically studied hotspot of its kind on the planet and subject of the hit History Channel series, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch.

"Skinwalker Ranch communications and data transmissions must be secure," said Brandon Fugal, Skinwalker Ranch owner. "We are using VirnetX Matrix and War Room to work within a stealth environment safe and secure from malicious attacks."

Under terms of the partnership, the VirnetX War Room™ with VirnetX One™ software will be embedded into Samsung's new Interactive Display (Model name: WAC) to provide the History Channel's The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch series with protected collaboration spaces and dynamic intuitive user interface.

"VirnetX is thrilled to empower Samsung and Skinwalker Ranch with a comprehensive security posture to counteract security risk and potential breaches," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "As a disruptive innovator, we are proud to provide the market with advanced security solutions to scale growth while delivering exceptional value to customers."

"Our strategic alliance with VirnetX and Skinwalker Ranch underscores Samsung's commitment to providing world-class user experience through ecosystem excellence," said Chris Mertens, Vice President of Samsung U.S. Sales. "This collaboration reflects our shared passion to deliver immense advantages for customers and ecosystem partners."

Earlier in 2023, VirnetX signed an agreement with Samsung to resell Samsung's digital display products and create secure conferencing and collaboration spaces for the hybrid workforce using the VirnetX One™ family of products. VirnetX is also partnering with Samsung to use development tools to embed solutions directly onto the Samsung Display products. This will allow end users to better manage their secure communications without having to invest in peripheral hardware connected to the display.

About Skinwalker Ranch

Recognized as the most scientifically studied paranormal hotspot on the planet, Skinwalker Ranch is a 512-acre secure site that has been monitored for decades with armed security and surveillance 24/7/365. This remote location was involved with a Pentagon-funded black budget project studying UFO activity, cattle mutilations and strange phenomena and is also known as a living laboratory for studying other intelligences and possible interdimensional phenomena. For more information visit www.Skinwalker-Ranch.com.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations, and pending applications. For more information, please visit http://www.virnetx.com/ .

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release should be read in conjunction with our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events and conditions and may discuss, among other things, expectations regarding the product, collaborations and partnerships and its impact on security solutions. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result in," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from our historical results and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made.

EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, WE UNDERTAKE NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

Investor Relations

VirnetX Holding Corporation

415.505.0456

ir@virnetx.com

View original content:

SOURCE VirnetX Holding Corporation