Natural Grocers® Promotes "It's Just Chicken" Within "Meet Your Farmer" Film Series

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer is proud to promote the second short film within its "Meet Your Farmer" film series: "It's Just Chicken" in stores and online.

The company will be promoting the film with printed and digital educational collateral through June.

IT'S JUST CHICKEN

"It's Just Chicken" is centered around the founders of Mary's Free Range Chicken (Mary's), and how they raise healthy, happy chickens (both non-GMO and organic birds). Mary's farming practices significantly differ from commercial factory farm operations as these U.S. family farmers focus on raising healthy birds treated with care and respect. All the chickens have free range outdoor access, eat either non-GMO feed or 100% organic feed (which is naturally non-GMO) that is free from animal byproducts, and they receive no antibiotics ever.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers states, "Mary's has been family-owned and operated since 1954. The family focuses on the welfare of their animals and the health of the land on which they are raised, so it should come as no surprise that we are proud to call Mary's a trusted partner of Natural Grocers. This film is our way of educating our customers and the public on what we call 'the Mary's difference': how they produce high quality products, while supporting animal welfare and a thriving, regenerating environment."

THE "MEET YOUR FARMER" SERIES

Natural Grocers' "Meet Your Farmer" film series gives a voice to farmers and ranchers who are changing the way food is produced today, to ensure a livable, healthy tomorrow. Viewers will meet organic growers, grassroots farmers and regenerative ranchers with an unwavering dedication to the land, their animals, their communities, and the planet. Each film asks consumers to pause, to question the status quo of food production, all while evoking an uplifting, positive message of hope and transformation.

Customers and followers on social media can expect more films to be added to the series throughout 2023 and beyond.

ADDITIONAL EDUCATION FROM NATURAL GROCERS®

Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of Nutrition Education includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their food choices and environmental impact. Therefore, in addition to "It's Just Chicken" and the "Meet Your Farmer" series, the company offers helpful books, articles and classes to learn more.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

