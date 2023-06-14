Kim Kinsley Succeeds Earl Exum as President of International Aero Engines AG

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Aero Engines AG (IAE), a multinational consortium comprised of shareholders including Raytheon Technologies' business Pratt & Whitney, Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation and MTU Aero Engines, today named Kim Kinsley as its president. She succeeds Earl Exum, who held the position since 2020.

Exum will become chair of the IAE AG board of directors and continue serving in his role as vice president, Mature Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, a position he has held since October 2022, developing strategies and execution to support customers, optimize product life and maximize value realized from Pratt & Whitney's mature engines portfolio.

Kinsley, IAE's first female president, has concurrently been named vice president, V2500 programs at Pratt & Whitney. She will assume both roles effective immediately and report to Exum.

"Kim is uniquely positioned to take IAE forward," said Exum. "The V2500 engine has seen many great successes over IAE's 40-year history, and we are confident Kim will build on that legacy as we look to the future. Kim has a wealth of experience from within and outside the aerospace industry and will ensure we continue to deliver the proven performance our customers have come to expect."

As president, Kinsley will lead the integrated program structure to support the continuous improvement of Pratt & Whitney's V2500 program, positioning the joint venture partners to best serve customers with more flexible offerings to the narrowbody segment. She will exercise leadership to ensure financial, business, technical, customer and partner commitments are achieved.

IAE, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in March, has a collaboration agreement extension to 2045. The versatile V2500 powers nearly 3,500 aircraft today for approximately 150 commercial, cargo and military operators in 80 countries. Seventy percent of these aircraft are under 15 years old and about one-third of the V2500 engines are still on first run. The V2500 powered the first Airbus A321 and A320 passenger-to-freighter conversions, with more slated to enter service in the coming years. The engine also powers the Embraer KC-390 military aircraft and its growing customer base. The efficiency of the V2500, which is approved for operation on 50% sustainable aviation fuel, will also help the aviation industry meet its goal of net-zero CO 2 emissions by 2050.

Kinsley joins Pratt & Whitney from Collins Aerospace, where she worked since 2014 and most recently served as vice president, Environmental & Airframe Control Systems – Power & Controls. She has more than 25 years of experience in operations, business management, engineering and new product development across diverse industries. Kinsley is a proven leader with capabilities in building teams, improving organizational collaboration, strengthening customer relationships and achieving business objectives.

