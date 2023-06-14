Keebler®'s Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie gets Fudgier with the Launch of the New Chips Deluxe Fudgy

The new irresistible and indulgent snack helps bring magic to moments of family togetherness

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all fudge lovers! In celebration of National Fudge Day (June 16th), Ernie and his Elves are spreading magic with the launch of Keebler® Chips Deluxe Fudgy. The latest innovation brings even more elfin goodness to the classic Chips Deluxe with delectable Fudge chunks.

The new cookie innovation is fudgier than ever, crafted with sweet chocolatey chips and indulgent fudge chunks. With every bite comes crumbly melt-in-your-mouth goodness that cookie fans have come to expect from the iconic brand. Perfect for the whole family to snack on no matter the occasion, whether you need to satisfy your sweet tooth or craving chocolatey goodness.

"We're excited to put a new spin on our fan-favorite Chips Deluxe cookies and what better way to do it than adding in more fudge – one ingredient we know a lot about," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing at Keebler®. "Thanks to Ernie, Chips Deluxe Fudgy will excite your senses, creating magical memories for families, anytime, anywhere."

Keebler Chips Deluxe Fudgy are rolling out across retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.80.

About Keebler

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube).

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

