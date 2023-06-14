HED Receives National Recognition for Exemplary Engineering Achievement at ACEC's Engineering Excellence Awards

ROYAL OAK, Mich., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, a national architecture, engineering, and planning firm committed to integrated architectural and engineering design, is proud to announce that it has been honored with a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the 56th annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC). The award recognizes HED's outstanding leadership of the 140,000 square foot Ford Motor Company Robotics Building (FRB) project at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI.

The ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the engineering industry, recognizing firms that demonstrate exceptional innovation, technical expertise, and engineering excellence. HED's recognition for its work on the Ford Motor Company Robotics Building underscores the firm's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and pushing the boundaries of integrated architectural and engineering design.

"We are honored to receive this National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies," said Michael Cooper, PE, LEED AP, MBA, FACEC, President of HED. "This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our talented team, as well as our strong partnership with the University of Michigan and Ford Motor Company. At HED, we believe in the power of integrated architectural and engineering design to create exceptional spaces that not only function effectively but inspire and enrich the lives of the people who use them. The Ford Motor Company Robotics Building project is a shining example of this, bringing together architecture and engineering best practices to deliver an inspiring learning environment for students and faculty."

The Ford Motor Company Robotics Building at the University of Michigan is a state-of-the-art facility that combines advanced robotics research with research spaces to foster innovation and technological advancements in higher education. HED's engineering team played a pivotal role in the design and execution of the building, developing cutting-edge structural, mechanical, and electrical systems and ensuring seamless integration of advanced technologies. Their collaborative approach with the architectural team resulted in a harmonious blend of form and function, where engineering solutions enhance the architectural vision. Systems including lighting, power, and life-safety systems are energy efficient and state-of-the-art, contributing to FRB's LEED Gold Certification. The structural engineering promotes innovation and collaboration through cantilevered "wings", serving as one of the most prominent design elements of the building.

"The University of Michigan's College of Engineering is very pleased with the new Ford Robotics Laboratory," said Deanna Mabry, RA, NCARB, Associate Director of Design, University of Michigan, "It's beautiful and modern space, along with its centralized atrium, has made the new building a signature asset of the college."

HED's achievement will be celebrated at the ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards Gala on June 13th in Washington, DC. This event brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and engineering professionals from across the nation to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable achievements in the field of engineering.

About HED:

At HED, great design is about thinking creatively to overcome challenges and improve real world outcomes. HED is a nationally recognized firm with a long history and reputation for excellence because we believe that all the facets of our design, from architecture, engineering, consulting, and planning, must create a positive impact for our clients, the community, and the world through responsive, innovative, and sustainable design solutions.

This belief has allowed HED to become one of the 200 largest design firms in the US, serving clients nationally in a broad range of market sectors including Healthcare, Higher Education, Mission Critical, Housing and Mixed-Use, Pre-K 12, Science, Manufacturing and Product Development, Workplace, Community, and Government.

About ACEC:

The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is the voice of America's engineering industry. With roots dating back more than 100 years, ACEC is a federation of 51 state and regional councils representing hundreds of thousands of engineers, architects, land surveyors and other specialists. ACEC is committed to advancing the practice of engineering and promoting the vital role of engineers in society. The Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) celebrate outstanding achievements in engineering and highlight the industry's contributions to the built environment.

