Global X ETFs Named Among Best Workplaces in New York City by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work®

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm has been honored by Fortune and Great Place To Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in New York City, coming in at #49. This prestigious list recognizes Global X's outstanding workplace culture, and establishes the firm as one of the best companies to work for headquartered in New York.

Since its founding in 2008, Global X has embraced its status as a challenger brand and has quickly risen to become among the world's most admired and trusted ETF issuers. A big part of Global X's success can be attributed to its agility and exploration mindset, which are emblematic of the firm's culture and part of its DNA. As Global X has grown, it has been successful at maintaining the uniqueness and spirit that has always made the firm a special place to work – defined by positivity, passion, client service, teamwork, and professionalism.

Commenting on today's announcement, Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs, said: "Creating and maintaining a unique culture built on openness, collaboration and diversity is central to our mission. This distinguished recognition by Fortune and Great Place To Work acknowledges the special place we've built here at Global X, and I'm honored that our employees feel that they can bring their authentic selves to work day in and day out. It is a fundamental belief of mine that our people are our greatest asset, and we will therefore remain committed to doing everything we can to support our team both professionally and personally. At Global X, our people will always come first."

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ List, Great Place To Work collected more than 170,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

The Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey uncovered the following key findings about what it's like to work at Global X ETFs:

95% of employees at Global X ETFs say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

99% of employees feel that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

98% of employees feel people care about one another at Global X.

98% of employees say that people celebrate special events.

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in New York," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These great companies are laser-focused on their most valuable asset: their people. The result? Higher productivity and performance, and faster rates of innovation."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in New York," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "In a challenging economy, these companies have demonstrated the increasing value of ensuring that employees feel valued."

2023 marks the second year in a row that Global X ETFs received Great Place To Work certification in the United States. In 2022, Global X was named #10 on the list of Best Places to Work in New York City for 2022 by Crain's New York Business, the second year in a row the firm made the list. In addition, in 2022, Global X was named a Most Loved Workplace by the Best Practice Institute.

Having now surpassed a global headcount of 250 employees, Global X ETFs is growing quickly and actively hiring team members that exemplify its culture of problem solving, creative thinking, collaboration and integrity. To join the Global X team, view and apply to our open positions here.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 100 ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $520 billion in assets under management worldwide.ii Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.iii

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 170,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

