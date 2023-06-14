Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Anterix Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and filed its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Anterix (PRNewsfoto/Anterix Inc.)
Anterix (PRNewsfoto/Anterix Inc.)(PRNewswire)

Full Year FY2023 Financial Highlights

–  Cash and cash equivalents of $43.2 million as of March 31, 2023
–  Executed a new spectrum lease agreement with Xcel Energy for a total of $80.0 million, of which $8.0 million was received in December 2022
–  Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 84 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $38.4 million
–  Cash used from operations was $27.3 million including customer receipts of $8.2 million
–  Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $25.0 million
–  Contracted cash proceeds of $100.8 million due to be received in Fiscal 2024

The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at www.investors.anterix.com/Q42023.

Commenting on the Company's progress, Rob Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to see utilities meaningfully demonstrating intent to pursue 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks, further validating the demand for our unique offering, and increasing our confidence in becoming the de facto provider of this critical capability for utilities."

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com 

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited, thousands, except share data)



March 31,
2023


March 31,
2022

ASSETS

Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$             43,182


$           105,624

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

16,277


10,147

Total current assets

59,459


115,771

Property and equipment, net

3,606


2,949

Right of use assets, net

3,371


4,047

Intangible assets

202,044


151,169

Other assets

10,078


4,108

Total assets

$           278,558


$           278,044

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities




Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$                6,624


$                6,526

Due to related parties

533


120

Operating lease liabilities

1,725


1,512

Contingent liability

20,249


Deferred revenue

2,769


1,478

Total current liabilities

31,900


9,636

Operating lease liabilities

2,922


4,177

Contingent liability


20,000

Deferred revenue

57,990


53,200

Deferred income tax

5,440


4,192

Other liabilities

513


541

Total liabilities

98,765


91,746

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity




Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022


Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares

authorized and 18,921,999 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 18,377,483 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022

2


2

Additional paid-in capital

518,160


500,125

Accumulated deficit

(338,369)


(313,829)

Total stockholders' equity

179,793


186,298

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$           278,558


$           278,044

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Spectrum revenue

$                    608


$                    335


$                1,919


$                1,084









Operating expenses








Direct cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)




5

General and administrative

10,306


9,751


45,177


39,525

Sales and support

1,948


1,150


5,733


4,461

Product development

1,427


767


4,439


3,593

Depreciation and amortization

313


454


1,420


1,450

Operating expenses

13,994


12,122


56,769


49,034

Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net

(29,070)


(979)


(38,399)


(11,209)

Loss (gain) from disposal of long-lived assets, net

9


(4)


10


107

Gain (loss) from operations

15,675


(10,804)


(16,461)


(36,848)

Interest income

470


1


1,140


56

Other income

34


59


266


256

Income (loss) before income taxes

16,179


(10,744)


(15,055)


(36,536)

Income tax expense

637


273


1,262


983

Net income (loss)

$              15,542


$            (11,017)


$            (16,317)


$            (37,519)

Net income (loss) per common share basic and diluted

$                  0.82


$                (0.60)


$                (0.87)


$                (2.07)

Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share

18,846,656


18,391,538


18,841,049


18,142,828

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income (loss)

$              15,542


$            (11,017)


$            (16,317)


$            (37,519)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities








Depreciation and amortization

313


454


1,420


1,450

Non-cash compensation expense attributable to stock awards

4,463


3,578


17,874


13,625

Deferred income taxes

635


273


1,248


983

Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net

(29,070)


(979)


(38,399)


(11,209)

Loss (gain) from disposal of long-lived assets, net

9


(4)


10


107

Changes in operating assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable




4

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(202)


(682)


464


(797)

Right of use assets

196


209


676


1,053

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

58


(258)


101


270

Due to related parties

413


(40)


413


(32)

Operating lease liabilities

(295)


(295)


(1,042)


(1,382)

Contingent liability



249


Deferred revenue

(608)


(335)


6,081


51,695

Other liabilities

(28)


(28)


(28)


(335)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(8,574)


(9,124)


(27,250)


17,913

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits

(5,935)


(10,328)


(25,004)


(26,358)

Purchases of equipment

(583)


(801)


(2,126)


(1,053)

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,518)


(11,129)


(27,130)


(27,411)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Proceeds from stock option exercises

854


1,082


1,726


14,004

Repurchase of common stock


(2,969)


(8,223)


(14,962)

Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock

(91)



(1,565)


(1,458)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

763


(1,887)


(8,062)


(2,416)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(14,329)


(22,140)


(62,442)


(11,914)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS








Beginning of the year

57,511


127,764


105,624


117,538

End of the year

$              43,182


$            105,624


$              43,182


$            105,624

Anterix Inc.

Earnings Release Tables

Other Financial Information

(Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)


Share Repurchase Program

Three Months Ended March 31,


Year Ended March 31,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Number of shares repurchased and retired


52


216


252

Average price paid per share*

$                      —


$                57.35


$                47.05


$                57.50

Total cost to repurchase

$                      —


$                2,969


$                8,223


$              14,962


* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases.

As of March 31, 2023, $26.8 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2023-results-301850323.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.