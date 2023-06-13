Marathon Capital Hires Andrew Suh to Expand Presence in South Korea

Industry Veteran to Grow Korean Operations and Lead Firm's Country Operations

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Capital, LLC ("Marathon Capital"), a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm to the clean and sustainable energy sectors, welcomes Andrew Suh as Country Manager of its broader South Korean operations. Mr. Suh was most recently Managing Partner at Mercury Value Partners and brings 30+ years of advisory banking experience to Marathon Capital, with a focus on global capital markets.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, Mr. Suh will maintain relationships with Korean and Japanese counterparts while continuing to expand Marathon Capital's exposure to Korean energy and cleantech companies. Mr. Suh will work directly with Marathon Capital's senior leadership and deal teams in the execution of mandates for the firm's growing network of clients in South Korea. As a firm, Marathon Capital has continued to grow its presence in South Korea and Mr. Suh will be integral to the expansion of the firm's unique cross-border transaction expertise in this growing market, as well as the continued rollout of the firm's other services, including corporate and asset financing, M&A, and offtake advisory services.

"South Korea is an important region in the global clean energy transition with strong commitment to invest in this transition both in Korea and North America," said David Kirkpatrick, Senior Managing Director & Head of West Coast Office, Marathon Capital. "We look forward to leveraging Andrew's extensive background in global capital markets to continue to grow our footprint in South Korea."

Andrew was previously a Managing Partner at Mercury Value Partners, a firm he founded in 2014 while leveraging his extensive access to institutional investors, top-level corporate management, government agencies and expertise in global capital markets. Mr. Suh has also held roles as a Managing Director at the Royal Bank of Scotland and as a Senior Managing Director at Bear Stearns Asia, where he was a member of the Asia Executive Management Committee as well as Head of North Asia Investment Banking.

Mr. Suh added, "I'm excited to join Marathon Capital, globally recognized as a pioneering banking advisor to the clean energy industry and look forward to working closely with their team to extend their unique expertise to South Korean market participants."

About Marathon

Over its more than two-decade history, Marathon Capital has emerged as the world's largest independent advisory bank serving the global sustainable energy, technology and infrastructure markets. Marathon Capital is known as a key thought leader in global energy transition and is consistently viewed as the most innovative bank across clean energy. Marathon Capital is a leading Clean Energy advisor as ranked by Bloomberg LP in its annual New Energy Finance League Tables from 2019 - 2021 and has been a multi-year winner of M&A Advisor of the Year by Power, Finance & Risk Magazine. Since inception, Marathon Capital has been engaged by its clients and institutional counterparties across all clean energy sectors. The Company has strong, established relationships with both strategic and financial institutional investors located throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Marathon Capital operates from its global headquarters in Chicago, IL, and offices in New York, Houston, San Francisco, London, as well as representative offices in Calgary, São Paulo, Madrid and Seoul.

