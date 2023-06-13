Kafene Announces Appointment of Jonathan Kurzner as its First Chief Revenue Officer

Marks latest addition to C-Suite as growing financing platform focuses on commercial growth for its next phase

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene, a point-of-sale financing platform that helps offer underserved consumers more flexible purchase options through transparent lease-to-own (LTO) agreements, today announced that Jonathan Kurzner has been named the company's first Chief Revenue Officer.

Jonathan brings to Kafene a wealth of experience and expertise in both leading and scaling commercial organizations across several industries including financial services while creating and executing go-to-market plans that are uniquely tailored to meet and exceed the needs of all stakeholders. Jonathan most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer for Cint – a global software leader providing digital insights and media measurement solutions – presiding over the company's $300 million commercial business and sitting on the company's Executive Committee.

Prior to Cint, Jonathan held a variety of roles over four years with Earnest Research, culminating in his leading revenue and sales for Earnest's financial services clients. Previously, he worked at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, after starting his career at GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group). Jonathan holds a B.A. in Political Science and History from Vanderbilt University, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Kafene, which addresses the clear and growing need for better forms of consumer financing in an innovative, affordable, and frictionless product that offers a rare win-win in business," said Jonathan Kurzner, Chief Revenue Officer, Kafene. "With a best-in-class product already in-hand, the next step for us is to fully build out an industry-leading service organization that is laser-focused on approaching and serving partners with care and dedication, making it easy to understand and realize the benefits of partnership with Kafene."

"At Kafene we continue to reach new milestones each day despite broader economic headwinds: we recently surpassed $100 million in financing to consumers in less than three years, the unit economics of our product are profitable, and we're seeing the strongest consumer credit quality since inception," said Neal Desai, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Kafene. "For all of this to be happening while others pull back means there's ample opportunity for us to develop the strongest presence possible with merchants. There's no better person to drive that growth than Jonathan. He brings previous CRO experience and a demonstrated ability to profitably scale companies commercially. We're excited to welcome him."

For more information on Kafene please visit www.kafene.com .

About Kafene

Kafene is a point-of-sale financing platform utilized by merchants to help offer underserved consumers more flexible purchase options through transparent lease-to-own (LTO) agreements that help retailers of furniture, appliances, electronics, tires and other goods meaningfully broaden their addressable market. Kafene utilizes more than 20,000 data inputs in tandem with best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to underwrite, approve using efficient risk-based pricing, and enable payment in a near-instantaneous manner, while creating a best-in-class customer experience. To learn more about Kafene please visit www.kafene.com, and to learn more about Kafene's commitment to customer experience and consumer protection, please visit here.

