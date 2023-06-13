Fresh Cravings® launches two new fire-roasted salsas and Everything Bagel Creamy Dip at Walmart

Innovative Fire Roasted Red Salsa, Fire Roasted Avocado Salsa, and Everything Bagel Creamy Dip join Fresh Cravings' family of products

PHOENIX, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned snacking brand Fresh Cravings today announced three new products now available in the produce section at Walmart stores: Fire Roasted Red Salsa, Fire Roasted Avocado Salsa, and Everything Bagel Creamy Dip.

Fresh Cravings—known for its innovative varieties of chilled salsas, hummus, plant-based dips, and creamy dairy dips—reigns as the only top-five brand among three different dipping categories: salsa, hummus, and dairy alternatives (SPINS Total US Multi Outlet 52 weeks, ending 03/26/23). The brand continues to push the envelope on exciting flavor profiles, and these new dips represent its first entry into the fire-roasted salsa category, one which grew by 5% in dollars year-over-year (SPINS Total US Multi Outlet 52 weeks, ending 03/26/23). The brand also adopted its popular Everything Bagel Hummus—a seasoning flavor that has grown in presence by 53% over the past year (Datassential MenuTrends Q2 2023)—into that of a creamy dairy-based dip.

"These new elevated recipes perfectly capture our quest to bring tasty, innovative products to Americans' tables. Our two new fire-roasted salsas are a balanced combination of acidity, smoke, and spice, packing rich flavor; yet the Fire Roasted Avocado Salsa has a layer of bright tanginess, as well," said Fresh Cravings Chief Operating Officer Nicole Parker. "We are also excited for fans to try our new Everything Bagel Creamy Dip, which combines the richness of dairy with the popular EBBS (everything but the bagel seasoning). As we expand our offerings, it is always our goal to delight customers—both shoppers and retail partners alike."

Fresh Cravings Fire Roasted Red Salsa is bursting with the flavors of fire-roasted tomatoes, onions, and peppers all mixed with savory spices. Roasted vegetables add a hint of smokiness and maximum flavor to this recipe, great for traditional salsa-topped dishes or served with chips.

Fresh Cravings Fire Roasted Avocado Salsa combines bold, fire-roasted flavors with the bright zestiness of roasted tomatillos, and from its two varieties of avocados, there is a creaminess from Haas and a subtle sweetness from tropical avocados. The result is a uniquely tangy yet smoky flavor.

Fresh Cravings Everything Bagel Dip is inspired by the popular bagel seasoning, which according to Datassential Q2 MenuTrends and FLAVOR reports, 63% of all consumers are aware of Everything Bagel flavor and more than one third (34%) love or like the flavor. The brand's creamy dip is made with a decadent dairy base mixed with flavorful toasted garlic flakes, black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and chopped onion. 'Schmear' now has a run for its money, as this new dip satisfies afternoon snack desires, whether it is spread on toast or enjoyed with a favorite dipper like pita chips or fresh vegetables.

To find a product near you, visit https://www.freshcravings.com/where-to-buy/

About Fresh Cravings®

Fresh Cravings is proudly family-owned and operated and is the fastest growing national brand across refrigerated salsa and hummus, now sold in more than 12,000 retail locations. We 'Crave Goodness' in all that we do, from creating elevated recipes to giving back to our communities. We believe that snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. Fresh Cravings launched in 2015, with a line of refrigerated salsas, and as an answer to the dull, jarred salsa blends found in center store, we made ours with vibrant vegetables, like zesty peppers and vine-ripened tomatoes, in a range of heat levels and flavor varieties to satisfy each unique craving. We are known for authentic-tasting chilled salsas and flavor-filled hummus, along with unique plant based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. Our dips consistently outperform the competition on purchase intent and preference in double-blind sensory testing. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned and operated, Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa Facebook and Instagram .

