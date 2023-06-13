Chorus Intelligence establishes Strategic Partnerships with several Chiefs of Police Associations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chorus Intelligence (Chorus), a trusted supplier of data cleansing, analysis, search and entity enrichment software to law enforcement agencies, is delighted to announce its new partnerships with the following State Associations of Chief of Police (SACOP) members - New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, and Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Chorus Logo (PRNewswire)

These strategic partnerships were cultivated after Chorus proved its digital intelligence platform was a pivotal tool

Each of these Associations has a core desire to help their respective law enforcement agencies gain access to the best software tools available. These strategic partnerships were cultivated after Chorus proved its digital intelligence platform was a pivotal tool that will streamline investigations and empower users across multiple roles to help solve more crime.

The Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS), hosted in AWS Government, supports agencies in reengineering their digital investigations, providing them with the tools to confidently collect, combine, and connect data to turn it into intelligence and evidence while remaining CJIS compliant. Clients can be on-boarded to the software in a matter of days to release immediate benefits.

For the first time, analysts, investigators, and front-line officers are empowered to conduct end-to-end digital investigations and easily collaborate with other departments and agencies from the platform.

The intuitive, self-serve tools can be used by all to combine analytical data with open-source intelligence and internal data, to easily identify patterns, spot connections, and answer key investigative questions.

Neil Chivers, CEO of Chorus Intelligence, said "I am delighted that my team have established key strategic partnerships with a number of State Associations of Chiefs of Police (SACOP) members.

Chivers continued, "Our mission is to create the best digital investigation and intelligence platform in the world and we are fully committed to put our capabilities in the hands of as many law enforcement investigators as possible. These partnerships ensure that our message, software and best practices are communicated effectively."

Pete Peters, Retired Police Chief and, current, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association (WCPA), said "The WCPA is pleased to lead our state in the area of law enforcement technology and innovation. We assist our member chiefs and their agencies across our state in the protection of their communities and the combating and solution of crime, for that reason we are pleased to be a new partner of Chorus Intelligence, who's incredible tools and resources help us meet that important mission."

Mitchell Sklar, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police (NJSACOP), said "The NJSACOP has worked with Neil Chivers for over 6 years. When he moved to Chorus Intelligence it was without hesitation that our strategic partnership was established.

Sklar continued, "Chorus Intelligence and their software, the Chorus Intelligence Suite (CIS) is a game changer for making digital investigations more efficient and effective. Their staff are passionate about helping our members lead the charge against the crimes that blight our communities. The CIS is a true force multiplier that delivers rapid benefits out of the gate."

About Chorus Intelligence

Chorus Intelligence, founded in 2011, Chorus is used by most agencies in the UK and many North American agencies. Be empowered at every stage of an investigation to confidently turn data into intelligence and evidence. chorusintel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chorus Intelligence - North America