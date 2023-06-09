VOLT® Announces Strategic Partnership with Ring, an Amazon company, as a Preferred Ring Dealer

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLT®, a leading provider of professional-grade landscape lighting solutions, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Ring, an Amazon company and global leader in smart home security and automation. This collaboration positions VOLT as a "Preferred Ring Dealer" and channel partner for Ring products, unlocking exciting opportunities for growth and innovation in the landscape lighting industry.

VOLT® Lighting (PRNewswire)

The partnership between VOLT and Ring presents an ideal synergy, combining the strengths of both companies to deliver unparalleled value to customers. VOLT's high-end, professional-grade landscape lighting products, renowned for their quality and performance, will be seamlessly integrated with Ring's popular, highly rated, and user-friendly app and smart home ecosystem.

When combined with the Ring Bridge and Smart Transformer or Outdoor Smart Plug, VOLT and AMP® fixtures become accessible to the vast population of Ring smart home users who want to add professional-grade landscape lighting to their portfolio of controlled products. The integrated solution enables both new and retrofit upgrades of existing VOLT/AMP installations to join the Ring smart home ecosystem effortlessly. This collaboration aims to strengthen VOLT's position as an industry leader, offering customers a comprehensive solution that combines the finest in smart home security and automation with top-of-the-line landscape lighting.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Ring," said John DiNardi, president of VOLT. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers. By joining forces with Ring, we can offer a compelling bundled solution that enhances the overall smart home experience, while solidifying VOLT's presence in the growing smart home market."

This move marks VOLT's first step into the smart home space, complementing its ongoing efforts to develop cutting-edge services and products. By aligning with Ring, a recognized industry leader, VOLT reaffirms its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.

For more information about VOLT's partnership with Ring and the availability of Ring-compatible landscape lighting products, please visit [blog URL] or contact [Product Manager/Evan(?) name and email].

About VOLT®

VOLT® Lighting is one of the world's largest manufacturers of professional-grade landscape lighting, with distribution centers across the United States. With a passion and focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, VOLT® has built its exceptional reputation by offering free ground shipping, a lifetime warranty, superior product quality, and expert support available 7 days a week.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, for everyone. From the Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer customers affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com/jp/ja. With Ring, you're always home.

Media Contact:

Melanie Morrill

melaniem@voltlighting.com

voltlighting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VOLT Lighting