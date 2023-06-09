NISA Investment Advisors Recognized for Growth in Canadian Market

ST. LOUIS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canadian Investment Review named NISA Investment Advisors, LLC ("NISA") the "fastest money manager climber — percentage," in its May 16, 2023 publication. "NISA has been managing fixed income assets and developing customized investment solutions for the Canadian pension fund industry since 2012," said David G. Eichhorn, CFA, NISA's CEO and Head of Investment Strategies. "We look forward to continuing our specialized work on behalf of our Canadian clientele."

The Canadian Investment Review is a leading forum for academics, institutional investors and industry practitioners to exchange ideas on capital markets and pension plan investments. The 2022 Pension Leadership Awards recognized individuals and firms in four categories: Investment Officer of the Year, Sustainable Investing Award, Innovation in DC Investment, and Pension Plan Communications. In addition, the Awards name winners based on information compiled by the Canadian Institutional Investment Network and featured in Benefits Canada's 2022 Top 40 Money Managers Report.

NISA paid no compensation in connection with obtaining or using this ranking. Visit www.benefitscanada.com for more details, including past rankings and methodology.

NISA Investment Advisors, LLC is a registered investment adviser, and manages assets for some of the largest institutional investors in the U.S. The firm is 100% employee-owned and based in St. Louis, Missouri. Client portfolios include investment-grade fixed income, derivative overlay and equity investments. As of March 31, 2023, NISA managed $278 billion in physical assets and $189 billion in derivative notional value in separate account portfolios. $21.9 Billion in Repurchase Agreement notional and underlying assets are reported in both physical assets and derivatives notional value under management.

All investments entail risk including loss of principal; derivatives investments could lose more than the amount invested.

