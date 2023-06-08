Sigma Announces 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens for Sony E-mount Cameras; YouTube First Look Video and More Info at B&H Photo

Photography News: Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens is loaded with features for serious Astro photographers.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to share Sigma's announcement of the 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens: a bright, ultra-wide prime engineered for capturing the night sky. Compatible with L and Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras, this ultra-wide, astro-centric lens is equally capable of rendering landscapes and architecture with the exacting clarity that has become synonymous with Sigma's Art line.

Sigma 14mm f/1.4 DG DN Art Lens

Product Highlights:

Full-Frame | f/1.4 to f/16

Designed for Astrophotography

HLA Autofocus Motor

TS-141 Tripod Socket

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Dust and Splashproof Design

In addition to wider aperture than either its predecessor or Sony FE 14mm f/1.8 GM lens, the Sigma 14mm f/1.4 Art lens offers a handful of practical additions aimed at astrophotographers including a lens heater retainer, removable tripod collar, manual focus lock switch, and rear filter holder. Its optical construction incorporates Special Low Dispersion (SLD), "F" Low Dispersion (FLD), and aspherical elements to temper aberrations and distortions including sagittal coma flare, which can distort the shape of stars. Ghosting and flare are also suppressed, thanks to the inclusion of Sigma's Super Multi-Layer Coating. Autofocusing is powered by a high-response linear actuator (HLA) which promises quick and quiet action for stills and video.

Matching previous f/1.4 Art lenses, the 14mm features a customizable AFL switch, de-clickable aperture ring, and AF/MF switch. A dustproof and splash-resistant exterior protects against the elements so you can leave civilization behind in search of the perfect skyscape without worry. A locking front cap equipped with filter slots is also included to protect the lens's front element, as well as store up to two filters.

Learn more about Sigma 14mm F1.4 Art Lens at B&H Explora

YouTube First Look – Sigma 14mm F1.4 Lens

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 49 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Sigma 14mm F1.4 Lens (PRNewswire)

B&H Photo Video, Camera Electronics Store (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE B&H Photo