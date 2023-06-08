Mubadala and SailGP make waves together, embarking on an exciting new partnership

Trailblazing businesses join forces to create a more sustainable future, while acknowledging the rich maritime heritage of Mubadala's home in the United Arab Emirates

LONDON and ABU DHABI, UAE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SailGP, the world's most exciting race on water, has announced a new partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based international investor, as Global Series Partner. This collaboration brings together two leading-edge organizations, building on Mubadala's successful two-year tenure as the SailGP Season Grand Final title partner in San Francisco.

SailGP, the world’s most exciting race on water, has announced a new partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based international investor, as Global Series Partner. This collaboration brings together two leading-edge organizations, building on Mubadala's successful two-year tenure as the SailGP Season Grand Final title partner in San Francisco. (PRNewswire)

The new partnership extends for the next three seasons until the end of 2026. It will focus on three key pillars: building a more sustainable future through collective efforts in sport and business, connecting responsible investment with cutting-edge technology and innovation to drive forward new ideas, and collectively promoting STEM education and sports at all levels to create pathways for talent to thrive.

Aligning with the third pillar, Mubadala will also become a Global Partner of SailGP Inspire, the global league's gender-balanced youth and community engagement program that aims to build a more inclusive sport from the ground up while promoting diversity, inspiring change and accelerating inclusion. Through its three pathways – careers, learning and racing – the program has reached over 14,665 young people around the globe.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, at Mubadala Investment Company, said: "Mubadala is pleased to be working with SailGP in a partnership which brings together two trailblazing organizations. The United Arab Emirates has a long heritage of sailing, which began when wooden dhows set out from Abu Dhabi to trade with the world. Like SailGP Mubadala aims to make waves, by being a responsible investor and contributing to finding solutions to global challenges. We are also proud to be the global partner of SailGP's Inspire program, promoting Science, Technology, Engineer and Mathematics for youth and providing opportunities for future leaders and athletes."

Andy Thompson, managing director of SailGP said: "After a successful two years of working closely with Mubadala, we are excited to have them now join us on a global scale – making an impact that will take this partnership to the next level. By working together to drive climate positive solutions and empower change in communities where we race around the world through our ground-breaking Inspire Program, I am confident that we can accelerate our goals and jointly create a better sport and a better planet."

Mubadala's dedication to the championship also extends to becoming the title partner for the new-look New York Sail Grand Prix on June 22-23, 2024. One of the biggest events of the Season with a re-located racecourse off Governors Island, the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix is set to provide thrilling racing conditions for fans against the iconic backdrop of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

Mubadala will join SailGP's top tier of partners with Presenting Partner Rolex and Global Partners Oracle and NEAR for SailGP Season 4 – which starts 16-17 June, 2023 with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago at Navy Pier.

ABOUT MUBADALA // Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala's $276 billion (AED 1015 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: mubadala.com

ABOUT SAILGP // SailGP races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. The world's most exciting race on water, SailGP features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe, building to the grand final – and sailing's top prize of US$1 million. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing's best athletes racing in identical hydro foiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds exceeding 60 mph. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SailGP