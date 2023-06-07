Skin + Nutrition: Le-Vel Introduces Revolutionary New Skincare Line

Wellness company launches nutrient rich skincare with 3 game-changing products

FRISCO, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 10 years of bringing premium nutrition to over 10 million customers, Le-Vel innovates again with a new skincare line.

"For over a decade Le-Vel has provided nutrition from the inside out. Our new skincare line is designed to take the same premium nutrition and provide it to skin from the outside in." - Le-Vel CEO, Jason Camper

The luxurious new Le-Vel SKIN line features 3 products:

Superfruit & Vitamin Cleansing Gel is a hydrating cleanser formulated with a blend of plant & fruit extracts including Goji, Acai & Noni that help purify, rinse and refresh the skin.

Ultra Vitamin C & Retinol Serum , is a moisturizing and exfoliating serum designed to help offer luminous, radiant skin, as well as, improving uneven skin tone and the appearance of aging skin. This serum is made with key ingredients including Vitamin C, Retinol & Shea Butter to keep skin hydrated.

Age Defy Daily Peptide Cream is a revolutionary way to improve the appearance of aging skin. Not only is this peptide cream formulated with premium ingredients that helps stimulate cells, hydrate & moisturize four layers of the epidermis and contains extracts that help firm and lift the neck & jawline area, it also improves fine lines, moisture, even texture and elasticity.

Reviews are already flowing in from customers raving about the simplicity of the system & the beautiful results.

"After using these products I feel like I have a brand new and refreshed face! I will NOT run out of Le-Vel SKIN!" - Jessica C.

"It's amazing! My skin is glowing, soft, and I have sensitive skin!" - Jackie M.

These three incredible products are just the beginning for Le-Vel SKIN. You can find more information about Le-Vel SKIN, including how to purchase, on Le-Vel's website: www.le-vel.com/Products/THRIVE/Skin

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel's products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Le-Vel, please visit: www.le-vel.com

Le-Vel Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/le_velofficial/

Le-Vel Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LevelBrands

Media Contact: Liz Reuth liz.reuth@le-vel.com

