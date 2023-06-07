CTIA Certification and Ericsson Collaborate to Develop an IoT Device Certification Program for Utilities

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CTIA Certification and Ericsson announce their collaboration on a new Internet of Things (IoT) device certification program specifically designed for utilities. The Smart Connected Infrastructure certification program addresses the increasing demand for advanced IoT deployments for utilities and creates a set of standards to ensure the safety and reliability of these devices.

"The new Smart Connected Infrastructure certification program will offer demonstrated security and performance best practices that give utilities the starting place to evaluate network compatibility and cybersecurity protections. We greatly appreciate Ericsson's expertise in helping develop this program to target utilities' needs and serving as the program's initial test lab," said Michelle James, Vice President of Strategic Industry Programs, CTIA. "This program is a product of long-term industry collaboration between technology leaders and utility stakeholders to provide the solid baseline we need for connected IoT deployments on cellular networks."

Building on CTIA Certification's recently introduced IoT Network Certified™ program, the Smart Connected Infrastructure program is being developed specifically for power grids, water systems and the millions of smart meters that help make towns and communities more efficient and sustainable. The new program enables manufacturers whose designs incorporate a pre-certified wireless module to quickly and cost-effectively certify their IoT device using a process that takes advantage of the rigorous testing and certification already performed on the module.

"CTIA already has a proven device certification program that can test the interoperability, safety and security of IoT devices," said Tom Sawanobori, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, CTIA. "The introduction of a program focused on IoT devices being deployed for utility applications is a natural extension and shows the increasing number of use cases that can benefit from industry baseline standards."

"Together with CTIA, we are building a program based on leading voluntary standards that drives compatibility, safety and reliability of IoT devices when it comes to performance and cyber-security of devices deployed in mission critical networks," said Elisiario Cunha Neto, Ericsson North America Vice President and CTO Business Development Customer Unit.

With new federal government funding for the development of smart cities and modernization of aging power grid infrastructure across the country, many communities are looking for best practices and how to safely and efficiently deploy connected infrastructure.

