CarReg Unveils the Most Exclusive Number Plates in the UK

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarReg, the leading provider of customised and exclusive private number plates in the UK, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest collection of Super Plates—the most exclusive private number plates in the UK. CarReg's Super Plates collection features unique, highly sought-after number plates that are sure to elevate any vehicle's style and personalisation.

CarReg's Private Plates collection introduces a wide range of personalised private number plates that are perfect for car enthusiasts who want to make a statement on the road. The collection features plates that range from simple, classic layouts to bold, eye-catching designs.

The Private Plates collection offers exclusivity that is unmatched by any other private number plate provider in the UK. With years of experience in the industry and a dedication to customer satisfaction, CarReg ensures that each plate is unique and tailored to the customer's exact specifications. The plates are manufactured from the highest quality materials and are sure to make any vehicle stand out.

"We are thrilled to launch our Private Super Plates collection" said a spokesperson for CarReg. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a collection that offers customers the ultimate in personalisation and exclusivity. With our Private Plates, customers can elevate their vehicles' style and make a statement on the road."

CarReg's Private Number Super Plates collection is now available for purchase online , where customers can browse the collection and customise their private number plates to their liking. CarReg also offers a range of additional services, including plate transfer and assistance with DVLA paperwork, to make the process seamless for customers.

For more information about CarReg's private number plates collection, visit their website or contact their team today.

About CarReg:

Specialist dealers selling personalised & private number plates since 1988, we also hold DVLA number plates in our vast stock.

The company started life as a one man start-up and has grown into an established, well respected, family run business buying & selling all types of number plates.

With over 30 years experience, we have developed an enormous database with over 50 million personalised & private number plates, including our own stock, commission (third-party owned registrations) and un-issued government stock direct from DVLA Swansea.

