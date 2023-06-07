BoomerangFX Partners with DrFirst to Launch E-Prescribing for Aesthetic Medicine Practices Across North America

Partnership delivers first fully integrated solution that allows physicians to prescribe and manage patients' medications while simultaneously utilizing Charting, EMR, Scheduling, Lead Management, CRM, Point-of-Sale Payments, Inventory Management and Accounting Reports.

TORONTO and MIAMI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BoomerangFX, an international cloud-based SaaS provider of end-to-end practice management solutions for non-insured, private-pay healthcare segments including dermatology, cosmetic surgery, medical spa, cosmetic dentistry, vision care and women's health, announced today that it has partnered with health technology pioneer DrFirst to offer clients a unified medication management platform to maximize clinical workflows and patient engagement.

Jerome Dwight, CEO & Co-Founder of BoomerangFX, an international (SaaS) company, is expanding its capabilities for private-pay healthcare Practice Management by integrating Electronic Medical Records, E-Scripting, Telehealth, Accounting, Point-of-Sale Payments and Digital Advertising & Lead Management. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX) (PRNewswire)

Research suggests that aesthetic medicine is experiencing an explosion in consumer adoption and is proving to be increasingly recession resilient. Cosmetic surgeons and physicians from a variety of disciplines are benefiting from the increased demand for facial and body enhancement procedures utilizing minimally invasive procedures. Recent trends highlight that virtually every age group over 20 years, including both men and women of various socio-economic levels will seek out some form of aesthetic treatment, with the market expected to surpass $125 billion globally in the next 5 years.

As practitioners seek to meet the growing demand for aesthetic medical procedures, access to secure tools that comply with requirements for electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS) and state prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs) will be of utmost importance. The integration of DrFirst's Rcopia in the BoomerangFX practice management workflows accelerates and streamlines the prescribing process while giving physicians access to medication history and drug interaction warnings to mitigate errors.

To promote better patient adherence to prescribed medications, BoomerangFX's practice management and digital marketing software platform also will integrate DrFirst's RxInform to automatically trigger a secure message to patients after their physician sends an electronic prescription to the pharmacy. From the RxInform message, patients can view their prescriptions, pharmacy location, educational materials, and savings options, all of which have been shown to reduce prescription abandonment by 15% to 25% on average.

"We are thrilled to incorporate DrFirst's medication management solutions into our industry-leading practice management platform," said Jerome Dwight, CEO and co-founder of BoomerangFX. "At BoomerangFX, we're constantly seeking innovative ways to bolster the performance and profitability of our clients. The integration of DrFirst's medication management tools further bolsters our mission to serve as the foundational global platform for aesthetic medicine – healthcare is in need of digital transformation and many of our latest innovations in patient workflow automation, AI-driven digital marketing and retention marketing are designed to radically boost growth and transform a clinic's operations."

"We are pleased to partner with BoomerangFX," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "Clinicians need intelligent solutions for safe and efficient e-prescribing, as well as tools that help patients take their medications as prescribed."

Dwight further commented, "BoomerangFX has been at the forefront of modernizing outdated clinic operations – many of our recent product releases continue to reshape this evolving industry – for example, our virtual digital assistant 'Auviya' was the first of its kind to take the guesswork away from operational decision-making for clinic managers; our patient retention tools allows clinics to run fully automated intelligent patient acquisition campaigns; our email and text automation tools offer clinics 'hands-free' strategies to connect with prospective patient leads on platforms like Google and Facebook – ultimately our ongoing investments in Artificial Intelligence leveraging our cloud-based data lakes will allow us to bring radical changes to private healthcare practices globally."

In 2022, BoomerangFX announced the launch of the industry's first fully integrated lead management dashboard inside a practice management system to allow clinic owners to monitor new patient leads and respond using a variety of automated and digital tools. The Company's cloud-based solutions for practice management, digital marketing and eLearning service clients across the USA, Canada, Australia with plans to expand into the United Kingdom, Asia and Latin America. The announcement comes on the heels of BoomerangFX's recent partnership with Stripe for integrated point-of-sale payments globally.

About BoomerangFX, Inc.

BoomerangFX is North America's rapidly growing cloud-based practice management company. Co-founded by globally recognized plastic surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Stephen Mulholland, and Technology and Banking executive, Jerome Dwight, BoomerangFX disrupts cloud-based practice management technology by seamlessly combining artificial intelligence and digital advertising into a single enterprise solution for private-pay medical professionals. The company is committed to establishing highly successful market-dominant private-pay practices to capitalize on the rapidly expanding market opportunities in aesthetic medicine. For more information, please visit www.boomerangfx.com.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. We improve healthcare efficiency and effectiveness by enhancing e-prescribing workflows, improving medication history, optimizing clinical data usability, and helping patients start and stay on therapy. In the last few years, DrFirst has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including winning Gold in the prestigious Edison Awards in 2023, recognizing our game-changing use of AI to streamline time-consuming healthcare workflows and prevent medication errors. Our solutions are used by more than 260,000 prescribers, 71,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com or Drfirst.ca and follow @DrFirst.

