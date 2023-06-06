Upstream Security Joins BlackBerry IVY Partner Ecosystem to Protect Software-Defined Vehicles from Cyber Threats

The collaboration will enable automakers to expand coverage of their vSOC (Vehicle Security Operations Centers) while lowering cloud and connectivity costs by up to 80 percent

WATERLOO, Ontario and HERZLIYA, Israel, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced a partnership with leading automotive cybersecurity platform, Upstream Security to enable automakers to strengthen the overall security posture of their vehicles, by leveraging the rich telemetry data and edge compute capabilities from BlackBerry IVY®.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

Upstream's cloud-native Vehicle Detection and Response (V-XDR) platform identifies automotive cybersecurity threats, anomalies and operational insights and is used by many of the world's largest automotive manufacturers; currently monitoring more than 20 million connected vehicles worldwide. Combining BlackBerry IVY with Upstream's purpose-built V-XDR platform, OEMs can now access and pre-process data at the vehicle's edge to deliver a broader set of actionable insights in near real-time, maintaining cybersecurity compliance while significantly lowering their cloud connectivity costs.

Working with other IVY™ ecosystem members, BlackBerry has demonstrated that BlackBerry IVY can help automakers reduce their cloud data storage costs by up to 97 percent. BlackBerry and Upstream expect to deliver significant data connectivity savings of up to 80 percent while expanding cybersecurity protection coverage by pre-processing vehicle data at the edge across multiple systems. In doing so, together they will provide actionable insights to the Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC), such as preventing fleet-wide vehicle hacks and unauthorized access to ECUs, both of which have soared in recent years.

Together, BlackBerry IVY and Upstream can provide automakers with holistic coverage and mitigation of attacks while reducing cloud costs to help ensure vehicle fleets are protected amidst an industry landscape that has seen a rise in cyberattacks targeting both vehicles themselves and the broader smart transportation infrastructure they connect to.

"While automakers' Software Defined Vehicle efforts promise to deliver an unprecedented number of new features and capabilities that will revolutionize the in-car experience, in tandem with that connectivity and complexity comes an exposure to risk and vulnerabilities that could potentially be exploited for malicious purposes," said Vito Giallorenzo, General Manager of IVY and Head of Corporate Development at BlackBerry. "Upstream Security has built a powerful platform that provides OEMs with a holistic view of the overall cybersecurity posture of their vehicles in order to stay one step ahead of todays and tomorrow's threats and with BlackBerry IVY we'll help them deliver more timely insights at a fraction of the cost, something which can make all the difference for a sector that increasingly has a target on its back."

"We are thrilled to partner with BlackBerry IVY and its cutting-edge in-vehicle solution," said Yoav Levy, CEO and co-founder of Upstream. "Upstream has been a pioneer in leveraging connected-vehicle data to support OEMs and ensure trust and safety by effectively detecting and mitigating cybersecurity risks and attacks. Together with BlackBerry IVY we can help OEMs dramatically optimize connectivity and cloud costs and ensure a comprehensive and long-term 'security-by-design' strategy."

The joint announcement comes hot on the heels of the BlackBerry IVY platform's general availability and the tremendous growth of the network of IVY enabled partners, which now counts more than 30 businesses covering areas as diverse as Electrification, E-Commerce, Safety & Security, Vehicle Lifecycle and Operations and the In-Cabin Experience, which automakers can turn on and deploy depending on their needs.

For more information on how BlackBerry IVY can help with building safe and secure data solutions for the Software Defined Vehicles of tomorrow, and to see a BlackBerry IVY powered vehicle in action, please visit us at AutoTech Detroit on June 7th and 8th (Booth #507) or

https://www.blackberry.com/us/en/products/automotive/blackberry-ivy.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Upstream Security

Upstream provides a cloud-based data management platform purpose-built for connected vehicles, delivering unparalleled automotive cybersecurity detection and response (V-XDR) and data-driven applications. The Upstream Platform unlocks the value of vehicle data, empowering customers to build connected vehicle applications by transforming highly distributed vehicle data into centralized, structured, contextualized data lakes. Coupled with AutoThreat Intelligence, the first automotive cybersecurity threat intelligence solution, Upstream provides industry-leading cyber threat protection and actionable insights, seamlessly integrated into the customer's environment and vehicle security operations centers (vSOC).

For more information, visit: www.upstream.auto

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Upstream Media Relations

Scott Fosgard

(734) 272-7440

scott@fosgardpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited