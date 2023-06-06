TiqAssist Launches App For Season Ticket Resale

App now available for season ticket holders on the App Store

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TiqAssist, the leader in professionally-managed season ticket resale, today launched the TiqAssist app to make selling games easier than ever for season ticket holders. Through the app, season ticket holders can access TiqAssist's expert ticketing technology and concierge customer service all on their personal devices, further streamlining guaranteed season ticket resale anytime, anywhere.

TiqAssist App (PRNewswire)

"This app launch is a pivotal moment for our company," said TiqAssist Founder and CEO Chris Babu. "With our pioneering technology and team of selling experts, we've given the most dedicated sports fans — season ticket holders — the ability to sell tickets without any of the usual hassle. To enhance the stress-free selling experience, your tickets are repriced up to every 10 minutes and we provide a full guarantee the tickets will sell. The app is our technology foundation and will enable a more feature-rich selling experience for season ticket holders everywhere."

TiqAssist is a season ticket resale app for NFL , NBA , NHL , MLB and MLS season ticket holders. The app offers a customized, fully-priced dashboard where users can manage their leagues and teams and select the games they wish to sell. TiqAssist currently services 800 season ticket holders of over 100 teams across the five leagues, and has experienced triple-digit year-over-year growth.

"The app is the next step in continuing to make TiqAssist the premium selling experience for season ticket holders," said co-founder and Chief Growth Officer Jamie Zimmerman. "Both new and returning customers will have the ability to list their season tickets with one tap and let our experts do the rest so they can focus on what really matters — being sports fans."

TiqAssist's technology prices each game using real-time data and lists tickets on 10+ marketplaces to optimize sales, transferring the tickets to the buyer after purchase. There are no hidden fees and no contracts or commitments — users can freely manage all their season tickets in one place. For qualifying listings, TiqAssist provides a 100% sale guarantee. If tickets haven't sold within three days of the event, TiqAssist offers fair market value, guaranteeing the tickets don't go unsold.

The TiqAssist app is available now on the App Store. For more information, visit tiqassist.com .

About TiqAssist

TiqAssist is the leader in professionally-managed season ticket resale. Through the TiqAssist app, users are able to easily list unused season tickets across 10+ marketplaces to optimize sales. TiqAssist was founded in Los Angeles in 2017 and serves fans of over 100 teams across five major sports leagues.

