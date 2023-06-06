PRIMO Partners Honored with Distinguished 2023 MVP Award from Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine

CEO of the Largest Black-Owned Multi-Unit Franchise Group of Ben & Jerry's Wins Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIMO Partners LLC, a black-owned and operated company that are multi-unit franchisees with Ben and Jerry's and Starbucks, was recognized with the 2023 MVP Award from Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine. The winners, chosen from a long list of multi-unit franchisee nominees, are the country's best and brightest power operators, innovators, and creative thinkers who have demonstrated outstanding performance in growing both their organization and their brands. Antonio McBroom, the CEO and Visionary of PRIMO Partners, was recognized with the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award for demonstrating exceptional commitment to the promotion of providing equal opportunities for marginalized communities.

"I am immensely honored to be this year's recipient of an award that is the exact representation of our work and what we strive to accomplish every day," said Antonio McBroom. "We are dedicated to continuing our efforts to ensure equal opportunities for all, to champion underrepresented voices, and to drive meaningful change within our industry. Together, we will create a future where diversity, equality, and inclusion are not just ideals to aim for, but the very essence of our success."

This year's outstanding multi-unit franchisees were each presented with a coveted MVP Award at the recent Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, held April 25–28 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas with 2,000 people in attendance.

Judges searched for the best, brightest, and most inspiring multi-unit franchisees before selecting 12 category winners. Each winner will be profiled in Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine.

"At every step of the PRIMO Partners journey, we have worked to break barriers and pave the way for others to succeed," added McBroom. "We believe that diversity is the foundation upon which greatness is built. By embracing the unique perspectives, talents, and experiences of our diverse team members, we have fostered a culture of empowerment, respect and collaboration."

About PRIMO Partners

The mission of PRIMO Partners, LLC, is to close the financial achievement gap by providing growth opportunities to people from all backgrounds. Primo Partners is a Black-owned and operated company that develops diverse businesses, diverse communities, and leaders.

