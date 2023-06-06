Conn Maciel Carey LLP Launches Employers Heat Illness OSHA Rulemaking Coalition

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn Maciel Carey LLP (CMC), a boutique law firm with national practices in workplace safety and labor and employment, has launched the Employers Heat Illness OSHA Rulemaking Coalition to give employers a voice in OSHA's rulemaking process and push for reasonable regulation.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, OSHA announced that it is pulling together materials to initiate the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act (SBREFA) process in connection with its ongoing rulemaking to develop a standard to prevent Heat Illness in outdoor and indoor settings. OSHA made clear that the heat injury and illness prevention rulemaking is presently the agency's highest regulatory priority, and the SBREFA process would begin as soon as possible.

Additionally, on May 31, 2023, the NACOSH Heat Working Group presented a report to the full NACOSH Committee outlining specific recommendations on potential elements of a Heat Injury and Illness Prevention rule that OSHA should consider. NACOSH is expected to deliver those recommendations to OSHA, which will, in turn, form the basis for a proposed regulation to be vetted through the upcoming SBREFA process.

This kicks off a new, significant phase of OSHA's rulemaking, about which Conn Maciel Carey's national OSHA Practice will be working with employers and trade groups through a rulemaking coalition to advocate to OSHA and inform coalition members about the rule and the rulemaking. This phase of the coalition will span the start of the SBREFA process through issuance of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking ("NPRM").

Organizations interested in participating in the Employers Heat Illness OSHA Rulemaking Coalition during this critical phase of the rulemaking or with any questions should contact Conn Maciel Carey LLP.

Visit CMC's OSHA Defense Report for more information about OSHA's Heat Illness Rulemaking, key elements that we expect OSHA to consider in developing its Heat Illness standard, and the various value-add benefits of participating in this employers rulemaking coalition.

Conn Maciel Carey LLP is a boutique law firm focused on Workplace Safety and Labor & Employment Law. Based in Washington, DC, with offices in Northern and Southern California, Chicago, and Columbus (OH), we partner with clients nationwide and across a broad spectrum of industries.

