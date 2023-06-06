APS secondary alternators fitted for new Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2023 models

DAVENPORT, Iowa, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Need a power solution to work with the 2023 Mercedes Benz Sprinter engine change? Davenport-based manufacturer American Power Systems, Inc. (APS) has developed high output secondary alternators designed to fit with specific secondary brackets on 2023 Mercedes Benz Sprinter models.

American Power Systems, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Power Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Alternators have been verified to fit on-vehicle with the new configuration using the OE N62 or APS' secondary bracket.

Recently Mercedes Benz announced an engine update for its 2023 and newer models, switching from a six-cylinder 3.0L diesel to a four-cylinder 2.0L twin-turbo diesel. This change means upfitters configuring an RV chassis to fit in-house battery banks need new solutions for adding the secondary alternator.

APS alternators also have been verified to fit on-vehicle with the new configuration using either the OE N62 secondary bracket or APS' secondary bracket. Alternators are available for immediate order and include multiple options:

12-volt

24-volt

48-volt (available for commercial/B2B clientele only)

Tested for reliability, durability & performance

Before releasing any new products to the market, APS tests them to industry standards for durability to ensure they meet our threshold for superior quality, reliability and performance. This rigorous process helps APS feel confident in their real-world performance because of how meticulous we are behind the scenes during their development.

"Before APS releases a product, we make sure that it's going to perform like we say it will," said APS President & CEO Amy Lank. "Our end users know our seal of approval has the highest standards behind it, which ultimately leads to a satisfied customer."

To view mechanical and technical specifications, including output curves, please visit: www.americanpowerinc.com/products/high-output-alternators. To discuss configurations available, contact APS' Commercial & Fleet department at (866) 446-8878 (US only).

About American Power Systems, Inc.

Since 2006, APS has been designing and manufacturing advanced mobile power systems, alternators, converters, regulators and power generators for armored, security, commercial, marine and purpose-built specialty vehicles like RVs and luxury motor coaches. The company specializes in the innovation and custom crafting of power conversion and distribution systems by staff with nearly 300 combined years of experience in the various fields of expertise it handles.

APS' myriad of products allows its team to design creative power solutions for even the most demanding scenarios. Customized to meet client requirements, APS creates solutions to unique critical on-vehicle power challenges.

For more information visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

