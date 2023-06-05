XTZ Esports Tech Limited Announces Major Restructure, Rebrand, and Redesign

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XTZ Esports Tech Limited, is excited to announce a major restructure, rebrand, and redesign that will enable the organisation to better serve its customers, stakeholders and enhance its position as a leader in the industry.

(PRNewswire)

The restructure focuses on a significant realignment of internal departments and platforms along with a consolidation of operations to improve efficiency and effectiveness. These changes enable a streamline to process and enhance its ability as a pioneering sports tech company, investing in and operating sports leagues, teams, clubs and products that redefine the boundaries of sports entertainment.

As part of the restructure, XTZ Esports is announcing a new name and a new look. The company will now be known as League Sports Co (LSC), a name that better reflects its core values and the guiding principles that shape its decisions, actions, and culture. They embody the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and impact, reflecting the dedication to reshaping the sports tech landscape and creating meaningful experiences for stakeholders.

The new logo and visual identity are designed to convey the company's values and vision for the future, while also providing a fresh and modern look that will help them stand out in the industry.

"We are excited to announce this major restructure, rebrand, and redesign in preparation for our major move into the world of sports," said Aditya Mishra, Founder and CEO of League Sports Co. "Our steadfast commitment to championing emerging sports and untapped markets, exampled by our bold acquisition of worldwide commercial and sanctioning rights for Tenpin Bowling including the 2024 launch of the World Bowling League. This all serves as the catalyst for a thriving, interconnected ecosystem. Our vision comes to life through our vibrant assets across diverse verticals, including sports, tech, media, and blockchain. Harnessing the power of Web3, AI, and immersive tech, our portfolio of brands unites to forge a brighter future for sports and technology."

The launch of LSC will be accompanied by a new website, marketing materials, and other communications designed to promote the new brand and help stakeholders and customers better understand LSC's vision, products and services.

About League Sports Co (LSC)

League Sports Co. (LSC) is a sports tech holding company led by a seasoned team, investing in innovative sports leagues, teams, and products. LSC focuses on emerging sports and untapped markets, aiming to revolutionize sports entertainment and become a global leader in the industry. Guided by our core values, LSC's diverse portfolio shapes the future of sports, fostering synergy, innovation, and transformative experiences for fans and stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://leaguesportsco.com.

Contact:

Email: info@leaguesportsco.com

Website: https://leaguesportsco.com

About Zone

Zone is a web3 gaming platform that offers a wide range of gaming genres and intense global gaming tournaments. Key features include games of skill, exciting social gaming tournaments and genres including hyper-casual, board games, esports and fantasy sports.

Zone also has a gift card marketplace where players can use their earnings to purchase real-world gift cards from over 120 global brands, including Amazon, Netflix, and Binance.

Email: info@zone.game

Website: https://zone.game

About MetaBoundless

MetaBoundless is a revolutionary streaming platform where fans can interact and engage with their favourite teams, players and sports in an immersive and interactive way.

By gamifying the viewer's experience, MetaBoundless is creating an immersive and engaging experience for sports fans, taking the fan experience to the next level and bringing fans closer to the sports they love.

Email: info@metaboundless.io

Website: https://metaboundless.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2092934/LSC_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XTZ Esports Tech Limited