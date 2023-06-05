Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve Elected New President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Policy Agenda Adopted for the Year Ahead

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt Elected First and Second Vice Presidents on Final Day of USCM's 91st Annual Meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) voted to elect a new leadership team and approved a slate of policy resolutions that will serve as the official platform of the organization and guide its advocacy agenda for the year ahead. The business meeting marked the close of the 91st Annual Meeting of the USCM, with more than 300 mayors from across America gathering here in Columbus, Ohio.

Reno (NV) Mayor Hillary Schieve was elected by her fellow mayors to serve as the next President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. President Schieve, who will serve a one-year term, addressed the Conference and spoke about her commitment to using the shared voice and diverse talents of America's mayors to solve big problems. In particular, Schieve has made America's mental health crisis a priority of her presidency, with the Conference earlier in the Meeting releasing a 117-city survey on how they are responding to the challenge.

"My colleagues are amazing leaders, and I'm deeply grateful for the trust they've placed in me," said President Schieve. "American mayors are driven by remarkable spirit of service, and the Conference of Mayors is a powerful vehicle for doing good. I'm eager to get to work lifting up the leadership of these women and men and collaborating to solve the great challenges facing American cities."

"It's no wonder why her colleagues have chosen Mayor Schieve to lead this powerful organization and drive our fight for stronger American cities," said Tom Cochran, USCM CEO and Executive Director. "She is a dynamic, inclusive leader who cares only about making progress to improve people's lives. Her focus, in particular, on the growing mental health crisis has already inspired her fellow mayors and is leading to change. Cities and the people who call them home are going to be better off thanks to Hillary Schieve's leadership at the U.S. Conference of Mayors."

Alongside Schieve, mayors elected Columbus (OH) Mayor Andrew Ginther to serve as USCM's First Vice President, and Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor David Holt was elected USCM Second Vice President. The Conference also named new Trustees and Advisory Board Members.

New USCM Trustees are as follows:

Lincoln (NE) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird

Fresno (CA) Mayor Jerry Dyer

New Bedford (MA) Mayor Jon Mitchell

Cincinnati (OH) Mayor Aftab Pureval

Montgomery (AL) Mayor Steven Reed

These mayors, in addition to the current elected top leaders and past presidents, make up the USCM Executive Committee.

New USCM Advisory Board Members are as follows:

Los Angeles (CA) Mayor Karen Bass

Dearborn (MI) Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

Waterloo (IA) Mayor Quentin Hart

Fort Worth (TX) Mayor Mattie Parker

Long Beach (CA) Mayor Rex Richardson

Arlington (TX) Mayor Jim Ross

Lansing (MI) Mayor Andy Schor

Providence (RI) Mayor Brett Smiley

Allentown (PA) Mayor Matt Tuerk

A major component of today's meeting was also the consideration and adoption of policy resolutions. Throughout the Annual Meeting, the standing committees of the Conference met to propose and advance resolutions on a wide range of priorities for American mayors. Of particular emphasis today, the full Conference adopted strong policy on combating gun violence, addressing the mental health crisis, and fighting back against state legislatures preempting city authority. Other policies were adopted on issues including climate change, energy, housing, transportation, and the economy. The resolutions adopted today now make up the official policy of the U.S. Conference of Mayors and can be found here.

Finally, Tampa (FL) was announced as the host city for the 2025 Annual Meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. As previously announced, next year's Meeting will be in Kansas City (MO).

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are more than 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

