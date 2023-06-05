ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert to Present at TD Cowen's Sustainability Week to Provide Updates and Showcase Efforts Driving Sustainable Solutions for a Domestic Battery Supply Chain

RENO, Nev., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQX: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, CEO Ryan Melsert to share industry insights and perspectives on building a sustainable, domestic supply chain for lithium-ion battery materials at TD Cowen Sustainability Week on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

American Battery Technology Company (PRNewswire)

This year's virtual conference will feature a Fireside Chat with ABTC's Melsert hosted by TD Cowen's equity research analyst and managing director of Sustainability & Energy Transition, David Deckelbaum.

The Fireside Chat with Melsert is scheduled for 2:20-2:50 PM EST on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A live webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed here and will be available for up to a year on the company's website following the event at www.investors.americanbatterytechnology.com.

TD Cowen's Sustainability Week conference incorporates company presentations, fireside chats and panels, prominent keynote speakers, and topical bootcamps, hosted by members of the TD Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of ESG and sustainability. ABTC will participate in the "Lithium, battery technologies & electric vehicle charging" section of the event.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with American Battery Technology Company, please contact your TD Cowen representative. For an updated list of company events, visit: www.investors.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Battery Technology Company