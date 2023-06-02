First Home Mortgage Corporation Adds New Branch Manager to Columbia, MD Office

Company's former loan officer Jeff Modeski returns to co-lead operations alongside Chris Sittig

BALTIMORE, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation, a leading mortgage financing company, is welcoming the return of former loan officer Jeff Modeski to a new role as branch manager of the company's Columbia, Maryland office. Modeski will be co-leading operations alongside sitting branch manager Chris Sittig.

Modeski is an experienced loan officer and branch manager with over 22 years of experience in the mortgage industry. He began his career as a loan officer at First Home Mortgage in 1997, working there for nearly five years before pursuing other roles across a variety of lending institutions and mortgage providers. His return to First Home Mortgage is a homecoming for Modeski, whose long track record of high performance in residential lending has earned him the appointment to the new leadership position.

"First Home is where I got my start in the industry," said Modeski. "I learned invaluable lessons and had some truly memorable experiences that have stayed with me throughout my career. I look forward to beginning this new chapter as branch manager of the Columbia office and once again being a part of this incredible organization."

In his new position as branch manager, Modeski will play an essential role in leading day-to-day operations in Columbia in tandem with Chris Sittig, who has been serving as the location's branch manager and will continue on in that role. Sittig, who has over 20 years of experience in originating mortgage loans and assisting homebuyers in realizing their homeownership dreams, welcomes Modeski as an asset that will drive further growth and success for the team.

"On behalf of the entire First Home team and the Columbia branch, we're excited to welcome Jeff back to First Home," said Sittig. "This office has set some ambitious goals and set the bar high for client service. Jeff's talent and experience will no doubt help us continue to reach even higher as we build on our tradition of excellence."

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 33 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

