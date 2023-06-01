Mazda Reports May Sales Results

May Marks the Eighth Straight Month of Year- Over-Year Gains
IRVINE, Calif., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 33,262 vehicles, an increase of 117.2 percent compared to May 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 153,997 vehicles; an increase of 20.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in May, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 108.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
Sales Highlights
- 2nd best May sales since 1995 with 32,351 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever May sales of CX-50 with 3,865 vehicles sold.
- 2nd best May sales of CX-30 with 6,091 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
May
May
YOY %
% MTD
May
May
YOY %
% MTD
2023
2022
Change
DSR
2023
2022
Change
DSR
Mazda3
2,468
904
173.0 %
162.1 %
12,382
13,990
(11.5) %
(11.5) %
Mazda 3 Sdn
1,308
405
223.0 %
210.0 %
6179
5,470
13.0 %
13.0 %
Mazda 3 HB
1,160
499
132.5 %
123.2 %
6203
8,520
(27.2) %
(27.2) %
Mazda6
0
2
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
0
334
(100.0) %
(100.0) %
MX-5 Miata
1,090
405
169.1 %
158.4 %
4,647
2,668
74.2 %
74.2 %
MX-5
646
160
303.8 %
287.6 %
2542
908
180.0 %
180.0 %
MXR
444
245
81.2 %
74.0 %
2105
1,760
19.6 %
19.6 %
CX-3
-
0
-
-
-
0
-
-
CX-30
6,091
2,955
106.1 %
97.9 %
31915
16,994
87.8 %
87.8 %
CX-5
14,100
8,093
74.2 %
67.3 %
67160
75,150
(10.6) %
(10.6) %
CX-9
3,349
1,453
130.5 %
121.3 %
16496
15,023
9.8 %
9.8 %
CX-50
3,865
1,465
163.8 %
153.3 %
17934
3,221
456.8 %
456.8 %
MX-30
18
35
(48.6) %
(50.6) %
50
293
(82.9) %
(82.9) %
C90
1,545
0
-
-
2659
0
-
-
C9P
736
0
-
-
754
0
-
-
CARS
3,558
1,311
171.4 %
160.5 %
17,029
16,992
0.2 %
0.2 %
TRUCKS
29,704
14,001
112.2 %
103.7 %
136,968
110,681
23.8 %
23.8 %
TOTAL
33,262
15,312
117.2 %
108.5 %
153,997
127,673
20.6 %
20.6 %
*Selling Days
25
24
126
126
