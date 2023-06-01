Gainbridge® Launches New Annuity Product Focused on Flexibility and Risk Mitigation

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainbridge Insurance Agency, LLC ("Gainbridge"), a Group 1001 company, is pleased to announce the launch of OneUp™, a new registered index-linked annuity issued by Gainbridge Life Insurance Company through the Gainbridge® platform. The OneUp™ product is currently available at www.gainbridge.io .

OneUp™ is a financial product designed with flexibility and risk mitigation in mind. The flagship Coupon Indexed Strategy, where the OneUp™ name is derived, is a 3-month term strategy providing the returns of the S&P 500® Total Return Index, which includes the reinvestment of dividends, plus an annualized bonus of 1%.

There are also options to select strategies that provide greater downside protection for investors that prefer more certainty. The index crediting strategies provide investors growth opportunity based on the performance of the broad-based S&P 500® Index with the option to select from different levels of downside protection.

"We're thrilled to expand the suite of financial products on the Gainbridge® platform with the announcement of OneUp™," said Dan Towriss, President and CEO of Group 1001. "This reflects our commitment to providing access to a growing demographic of customers looking for thoughtful, transparent investment solutions."

OneUp™ will be offered exclusively through the Gainbridge® platform, the commission-free digital direct-to-consumer distribution arm of Group 1001.

For more information on OneUp™ or Gainbridge®, please visit www.gainbridge.io .

About Gainbridge®

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indianapolis. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC ("Group 1001") is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to empower customers, employees, and communities by making innovative products accessible to everyone. Group 1001 strives to demystify how insurance and annuity products are purchased today by leveraging technology to provide intuitive financial solutions for all Americans. As part of its mission, Group 1001 invests in strategic partnerships to connect with and transform communities through education and sports. As of March 31, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of approximately $60.1 billion and comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Gainbridge Life, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Insurance, and Clear Spring Life.

This material is authorized for use only when preceded or accompanied by the current contract prospectus. Before investing, investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks of the OneUp™ registered index-linked annuity ("RILA"). This and other important information is contained in the current contract prospectus here.

The S&P 500® Price Return Index and the S&P 500® Total Return Index (together, the "Index") is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by Gainbridge Life Insurance Company ("Gainbridge Life"). S & P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc.("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Gainbridge Life. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The OneUp™ RILA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively, "S&P Dow Jones Indices"). S&P Dow Jones Indices makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the OneUp™ RILA particularly or the ability of the S&P 500® to track general market performance. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. The Index is determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without regard to Gainbridge Life or the OneUp™ RILA. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation to take the needs of Gainbridge Life or the owners of the OneUp™ RILA into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the OneUp™ RILA. There is no assurance that investment products based on the Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an investment adviser, commodity trading, advisory, commodity pool operator, broker dealer, fiduciary, promoter" (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended), "expert" as enumerated within 15 U.S.C. § 77k(a) or tax advisor. Inclusion of a security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset, nor is it considered to be investment advice or commodity trading advice.

Investors are not buying shares of any stock or index and cannot invest directly in an index.

The OneUp™ RILA is distributed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer, J. Alden Associates, Inc. ("Alden Associates") (FINRA/SIPC), 37 West Avenue, Suite 301,Wayne , PA 19087. Alden Associates is not subject to state or federal suitability requirements or best interest obligations in connection with the purchase of the OneUp™ RILA. This means that a financial professional will not conduct a suitability review of the purchase of the OneUp™ to determine if its features, benefits, risks, and fees are appropriate for purchasers based on their financial situation and objectives. The OneUp™ RILA is a complex insurance and investment vehicle designed for long-term investment purposes, and it is not suitable for all investors. It is not intended for someone who needs ready access to cash or who is seeking complete protection from downside risk. You should consider consulting with a third-party financial professional before you purchase the OneUp™ RILA.

Media Enquiries:

media@group1001.com

