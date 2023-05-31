ASICS REACHES NEW LEVELS OF COMFORT FOR A STABILITY SHOE WITH THE LANDMARK GEL-KAYANO™ 30

Latest iteration of the iconic GEL-KAYANO™ series combines market-leading stability with unprecedented levels of comfort.

This is achieved through new 4D GUIDANCE SYSTEM™ technology that provides adaptive stability for the runner by adjusting to pronation changes throughout the run.

The new GEL-KAYANO™ 30 running shoe will be available instore and online globally from June 2023 .

KOBE, Japan, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS is today launching the new GEL-KAYANO™ 30 running shoe, featuring brand new adaptive technology to provide runners with exceptional stability and unprecedented comfort for the full duration of a run – from first stride, until last.

The landmark 30th iteration of the iconic GEL-KAYANO™ series is the result of the ASICS Design Philosophy. This unique approach embodies ASICS' long-standing commitment to rigorous user testing, biomechanical science, sustainability and decades of continuous innovation to create products that feel best for both body and mind.

It is this approach that has enabled the creation of the GEL-KAYANO™ 30. The shoe reimagines the level of comfort that can be achieved in a stability shoe through the inclusion of new 4D GUIDANCE SYSTEM™ technology that supports runners by adapting to pronation changes over the course of a run caused by fatigue.

Instead of bracing the feet to restrict movement, the 4D GUIDANCE SYSTEM™ features an integrated design that works with movement of the body to continue providing optimum stability and enhanced comfort when a runner needs it most.

GEL-KAYANO™ 30 has also been specially developed to deliver softer landings thanks to its new PureGEL™ technology, providing increased shock absorption and smoother transitions for the runner. In addition, the shoe features improved comfort and speed through a combination of lightweight FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning, and an increased 4mm in stack height.

The result of all these advancements is a shoe so comfortable it barely feels like a stability shoe at all. In test conducted by ASICS Institute of Sport Science in Kobe the GEL-KAYANO™ 30 delivers significant improvements in comfort to its predecessor. Testers also experienced that the shoe was even more comfortable after long runs than when they first put them on.

Chad Mullavey, Global Product Line Manager for stability products, said: "Powered by our unrelenting belief and commitment to ASICS' unique Design Philosophy, we have been working for years to find a way to create a shoe that delivers the reliable stability that runners have come to expect from the GEL-KAYANO™ series, while reaching new levels of comfort. We are delighted in what we have achieved with GEL-KAYANO™ 30, and are excited to see the impact it can have for runners in delivering enhanced stability and comfort for the full duration of a run."

Alexander (AJ) Andrassy, Global Director of Performance Running Footwear said: "There's a reason why the GEL-KAYANO™ shoe is an ASICS legend. For years it has been a fan favorite for runners looking to take on everything from 5km races to full marathons. That's why we are so excited to make such a landmark development for the GEL-KAYANO™ 30. The new shoe offers advanced stability, comfort and cushioning – all while weighing less - to deliver a fit and ride that's better than ever. We can't wait to see the impact it will have for runners everywhere."

The new GEL-KAYANO™ 30 will be widely available in many markets to buy instore and online at asics.com starting in July 2023 with an RRP of US$160. Runners when considering the product will benefit for the first time from ASICS labelling the shoe with its total amount of CO2e emissions emitted across its lifecycle, enabling consumers to make an informed purchase decision when it comes to the shoe's environmental impact.

To find out more about the GEL-KAYANO™ 30, visit ASICS.com. To learn more about ASICS' commitment to sustainability, visit https://asics.com/mk/sustainability

ASICS REACHES NEW LEVELS OF COMFORT FOR A STABILITY SHOE WITH THE LANDMARK GEL-KAYANO(TM) 30 (PRNewswire)

