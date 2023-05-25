THE SPECIAL REPORT WITH AREVA MARTIN WINS BRONZE AND SILVER FOR PUBLIC SERVICE & ACTIVISM AND SOCIAL IMPACT FOR SOCIAL VIDEO SERIES IN THE 44th ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS

LOS ANGELES , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Needs Network is excited to announce that "The Special Report With Areva Martin" was awarded Bronze and Silver Social Video Series awards for Public Service & Activism and Social Impact in the record breaking 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens, judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

Multi-award winning civil rights attorney, media personality and nonprofit leader Areva Martin and the production team of The Special Report are excited to announce the win of the Silver Award for its content of “Spotlighting Racial Disparities and Social Inequities in America” in the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Social Media Content, Campaign or Channel category by the 2nd Annual Anthem Awards. Photo by Russell Baer (PRNewswire)

Committed to shining a light on racial and social injustice in America, "The Special Report" hosted and executive produced by Areva Martin, co-executive produced by Kandi Amelon ("Dr. Phil" and "The Oprah Winfrey Show"), and produced by Justin Covington and Rashad Miller (TheGrio). The award-winning show takes a deeper look at today's social and economic issues. From the racial disparities in healthcare to the ramifications of overturning Roe v. Wade, members of the public, experts, academics, and leaders from diverse backgrounds are invited to educate and engage in a productive social discourse that encourages change.

"Everyone can find the news headlines," said Martin, "we at 'The Special Report' are invested in digging deeper to get closer to the root of the issues. We're telling the stories that need to be told; ones that you won't find anywhere else. We are grateful for the broad network of experts who generously share their time, engaging in a meaningful, respectful, and productive discourse that creates a more informed community."

This was a record-breaking year for the Telly Awards with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more.

The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners .

ABOUT AREVA MARTIN, ESQ.

Passionate, outspoken and insightful, Areva Martin is one of the country's leading influencers shaping media today. A producer, content creator, commentator and talk show host, Martin is an audience favorite on networks including ABA, CNN and HLN as well as a long list of shows from "Dr. Phil" and "The Doctors" to "Face the Truth" and "Good Morning America." She has produced over 350 episodes of her online current affairs talk show, "The Special Report With Areva Martin". And is currently the host of "Areva Martin in Real Time" on KBLA Talk 1580.

Interviewing over 1,000 guests including dignitaries, subject matter experts, celebrities, athletes and everyday people, Martin has her pulse on the issues that interest the public. As a result, her content has reached millions of people, garnering high rates of engagement, impressions and views.

A regular contributor to publications including Ebony, CNN.com and Thrive Global, Martin's sharp commentary on the most pressing issues of the moment connects with audiences all over the globe.

Her work centers on racial and gender equity, leadership, success principles, mentorship and disability rights. She has been featured in Know Your Legacy Virtual Black History Museum, Power Magazine, Redbook, Essence, Gladys and CEO Mom. In 2023, her work won a Silver Anthem Award. Martin is identified as a CORE Magazine Top 100 Influential Blacks, as well as the top 25 influential leaders in 2022 by Tap-In Magazine.

A USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author, Martin's books include, "The Everyday Advocate: Standing Up for Your Child with Autism;" "Make It Rain: How to Use the Media to Revolutionize Your Business and Brand;" and "Awakening: Ladies, Leadership and the Lies We've Been Told."

ABOUT SPECIAL NEEDS NETWORK

Special Needs Network (SNN) was founded by media personality and civil rights attorney Areva Martin, Esq. in 2005 after she was met with obstacles in accessing necessary services for her son, Marty, who was diagnosed with autism at two years old. SNN is one of the nation's leading social justice, autism, and disability rights organizations. Based in Los Angeles, the organization provides innovative direct service and online programming, focused on supplying aid and resources to hundreds of thousands of families annually. Its mission is to combat the discrimination disenfranchised communities of color face in getting proper care and resources for minority children with developmental disabilities. For more information about SSN, visit SNNLA.org,

