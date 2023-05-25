Raeburn Winery Launches Inaugural Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon

Now available at retailers nationally and online, just in time for Father's Day and summer grilling

PETALUMA, Calif. , May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raeburn Winery, producer of premium and luxury Sonoma County wines, announces the release of its inaugural Cabernet Sauvignon. Founded in 2014, Raeburn Winery is a Certified California Sustainable Winery, an exclusive certification awarded by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance and held by only 4 percent of California wineries. The 2021 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon joins Raeburn Winery's ultra-premium Sonoma County Chardonnay, best-selling Russian River Pinot Noir and Provençal-style Rosé.

"Our Cabernet Sauvignon nose opens with ripe blackberry fruit and a touch of bramble. Flavors of juicy blackberry and black cherry are complemented with a full mouthfeel, lush tannins and a long, persistent finish," says Raeburn winemaker, Steven Urberg. "2021 was an excellent harvest with ideal growing conditions. We are very pleased with the superb concentration of character in this wine."

In May 2023, the vintage red was awarded 92 Points by The Tasting Panel and noted as "rich and inviting, with a curvaceous body." This notable review is on brand for Raeburn as the Cabernet Sauvignon joins Raeburn's array of award-winning wine offerings. Each of Raeburn's handcrafted wines have received a number of marked accolades and a minimum of 90 points each from both Wine Enthusiast and The Tasting Panel.

"At Purple Brands, we pride ourselves on building great brands focused on consumer tastes and trends," say CEO, Aaron Webb. "The national launch of Raeburn Winery's Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon is a testament to the team's commitment to innovation and quality winemaking. It's an exciting time here at Purple."

Just in time for Father's Day and summer barbeques, this wine pairs exceptionally well with grilled dishes. Raeburn Winery is excited to share a recipe created to pair with the expressive Cabernet Sauvignon. Together with Carnelian Cooks, Raeburn developed a delicious Cherry BBQ Sauce Ribs recipe that pairs perfectly with the wine's plum, dark cherry and vanilla flavors. Full recipe below.

With a suggested retail price of $24.99, Raeburn Winery's Cabernet Sauvignon is now available at national retailers, including Kroger, Albertson's, Safeway, Lucky's and Save Mart. The wine is also available online at https://shop.raeburnwinery.com/. For more information about Raeburn Winery and its inaugural Cabernet Sauvignon, please visit https://raeburnwinery.com/.

Cherry BBQ Sauce Ribs

Ingredients:

2 racks of baby back ribs

1 sweet onion, roughly chopped

3 cloves of garlic, smashed

2 T extra virgin olive oil

½ t salt

½ t pepper

2 C fresh cherries, halved and pitted

1 C cherry juice

2 T apple cider vinegar

½ C ketchup

⅔ C brown sugar

⅓ C balsamic vinegar

2 T Worcestershire sauce

2 T brown mustard

Method:

In a large saucepan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add in onions, garlic, salt, and pepper. Sauté ingredients until golden brown; ~ 7 minutes.

Next add cherries, cherry juice, apple cider vinegar, ketchup, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and brown mustard. Bring the saucepan to a boil and then reduce to a simmer for ~ 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool before adding to a blender or food processor.

Blend ingredients until smooth. Pour the sauce back into a pan on stove top and simmer for an additional 10 minutes. Set aside and let cool. While the sauce is simmering, start to prep your ribs by removing the membrane on the underside of the ribs.

Once your sauce has cooled, place the ribs in a shallow dish and gently coat the entire rack with half of your marinade. You can marinate your ribs for up to 24 hours.

When you are ready to cook, oil the grates of the grill and heat to medium heat (roughly 300 degrees). Season the ribs with salt and pepper. Grill each side for 20-30 minutes. Coat each side of the rack with additional sauce once during the cooking process.

Remove the ribs from the grill and let rest for 10 - 15 minutes. Cut the ribs into individual bones and add your remaining marinade. Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!

About Raeburn Winery:

Raeburn Winery crafts complex, elegant wines inspired by founder Derek Benham's mother, Phyllis, and independently minded spirits like her. Founded in 2014 and named an Impact Newsletter "Hot Prospect" winery for four years in a row (2018-2021) Raeburn Winery's wines honor their origins in Sonoma County and strive to protect the environment Phyllis loves so much. At Raeburn's Certified California Sustainable Winery facility – an exclusive certification held by only 4 percent of California wineries — the winemaking team crafts Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé and have recently launched an inaugural Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon. Nationally distributed Raeburn wines deliver delicious varietal character and express the spirit of Sonoma and the Russian River Valley's most sought-after vineyards. The wines have garnered more than thirty 90+ point ratings in the last three vintages alone. The name Raeburn is Old English for "the river where one drinks" – a nod to free-thinking adventurers, like Phyllis, who dare to venture off the beaten track and flourish there.

About Purple Brands:

Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands is a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wines and emerging spirits brands. The company's winery operations in the Russian River Valley, Sonoma County and Napa Valley are all Certified Sustainable by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, an exclusive certification held by only 4 percent of California wineries. Raeburn Winery includes a top-5 ultra-premium Chardonnay, a top 10 best-selling luxury Pinot Noir a Provençal style Rosé and, in late 2022, a new 2021 Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon; the winery has earned four consecutive Impact Newsletter "Hot Prospect" awards, 2019-2022. Joining Raeburn are Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon specialist Scattered Peaks, Avalon Winery, Four Vines, and a portfolio of exclusive brands. Purple Brands' spirits portfolio was launched in 2015. Redwood Empire Whiskey, inspired by Northern California's giant redwoods, is defining what it means to be a California Whiskey. The fast-growing distillery has amassed the largest inventory of aging whiskey in the state, including a bourbon, rye, blended whiskey, and two bottled-in-bond expressions. https://purplebrands.com/

