The IIA Names Workiva as ESG Alliance Partner

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) today announced Workiva Inc. as its exclusive ESG Alliance Partner, bolstering The IIA's robust ESG content offerings.

The partnership is the first in The IIA's new Alliance Partnership Program, which pairs The IIA with industry leaders across emerging areas that are impacting the internal audit profession.

"As ESG continues to gain prominence, it's crucial for the internal audit function to understand its central, strategic role in assessing and reporting on sustainability risks and opportunities," said Brad Monterio, The IIA's EVP of Member Competency and Learning. "The Alliance Partnership with Workiva will benefit our members and leverage Workiva's industry-leading ESG expertise to enhance the competency of the internal audit profession, particularly in how they help organizations adopt ESG best practices, comply with forthcoming regulations and standards, and enhance their value as experts."

A timely focus on ESG

Organizations face mounting pressure to publicly commit to sustainability efforts and report on ESG goals. ESG issues are also increasingly integral to business strategies, as many organizations recognize their impact on long-term value creation. Still, ESG reporting is complex and requires care in an evolving global regulatory environment. It's imperative that practitioners understand the ESG risk landscape to support boards and management by providing objective, independent assurance, insights, and advice.

New content and learning for members

The IIA and Workiva will co-develop educational ESG content for internal auditors around the world, including a series of joint ESG webinars. Workiva will also deliver a keynote presentation at The IIA's ESG Virtual Conference in September and contribute to Internal Auditor, The IIA's bimonthly magazine.

"We're proud to be The IIA's first alliance partner. As the only technology company uniting ESG and financial reporting with GRC, we know internal auditors play a pivotal role in corporate sustainability," said Ernest Anunciacion, Senior Industry Principal, Workiva. "Internal auditors are stewards of transparency and accountability and possess valuable expertise in risk management, compliance, and assurance. We look forward to working with The IIA to ensure they continue to have a seat at the table as ESG cements its role as a business driver and force for good."

In addition to offering an ESG reporting solution, ESG is fundamental to Workiva's business. In 2022, Workiva became one of four public software-as-a-service companies in the United States to receive a "AAA" rating from MSCI, a leading ESG ratings agency.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 230,000 global members and has awarded more than 185,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world's leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only holistic, unified SaaS platform that brings customers' financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

