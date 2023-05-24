Financial Edge Training and Northeastern University London Announce Partnership with Launch of MSc Global Investment Banking Degree

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Edge, the training provider for Wall Street's top investment banks, and Northeastern University London have announced a partnership to launch a new Masters in Global Investment Banking.

Tailored towards postgraduate students from all academic backgrounds, the programme offers a unique pathway into the industry for those who have discovered a passion for finance and investment banking later in their careers, or have no prior financial training or internship experience.

'We are thrilled to be collaborating with Financial Edge' said Professor Scott Wildman, Dean of Northeastern University London. 'This programme combines Financial Edge's expert financial training with Northeastern University London's world-class academic reputation. Our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and teaching real-world skills will help students develop the abilities and knowledge they need to succeed in the investment banking industry.'

The MSc Global Investment Banking is a 12-month intensive programme designed to help fast-track learners into investment banking roles. This conversion masters degree explores the different aspects of the investment banking industry, including how banks operate, the relationships banks share with their clients, the day-to-day work involved, and the role of investment banking within the global business landscape.

'Only 1% of applicants are accepted into investment banking internships,' said Alastair Matchett, Managing Director at Financial Edge, 'and most academic programmes lack the real, first-hand industry insights and recruitment support needed to succeed. Hiring trends in investment banks have evolved over time to focus on academically diverse candidates – not just those with finance degrees. We are proud to offer a degree that is dedicated to teaching the real-world skills of investment bankers from day one, providing a unique, alternative pathway into the industry.'

The programme will be delivered in small, highly interactive classes with personal supervision from expert financial trainers, including ex-investment bankers. Students will also have full access to Felix, Financial Edge's on-demand learning and data platform used by over 20,000 Wall Street analysts, which will enable them to integrate real-time company and market data into learning and practical exercises.

Taught by Financial Edge's expert faculty of ex-investment bankers and finance practitioners with extensive experience on Wall Street, the MSc Global Investment Banking provides a comprehensive understanding of industry principles and practices.

'Our trainers are the best in the industry' said Financial Edge Managing Director Andrea Ward. 'They have worked as investment bankers in the world's top banks, including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Barclays. We also work closely with the world's largest banks on a daily basis, benefitting from their unique insight into the recruitment process, including the key skills and attributes which recruiters are looking for in investment banking applicants. We have built those very insights into this programme.'

The MSc Global Investment Banking differentiates itself from traditional postgraduate finance programmes by bringing the knowledge and real skills of investment banking into the classroom. It combines academic rigour with hands-on, practical training, covering key topics such as financial modelling, accounting, corporate valuation, Mergers & Acquisition, and Private Equity. Students gain hands-on experience with real-world data, real case studies, and innovative technology used by real analysts on the desk. The coursework and exams will test students' ability to handle the same tasks that investment banking analysts do in their day-to-day roles.

'The investment banking industry is fiercely competitive, and constantly evolving,' said Alastair Matchett, 'and it takes more than ever to stand out from the crowd. Our partnership with Northeastern University London is a testament to our commitment to provide students with the hands-on skills and depth of knowledge that are needed to succeed – this is the kind of information you simply cannot get online.'

The MSc Global Investment Banking is open to both UK and international students. Applications are now being accepted for the September 2023 cohort. The blended-learning programme is designed to support those in part-time employment. For more information, and to apply, please visit the NU London Website .

About Financial Edge

Financial Edge is the firm trusted by the world's top investment banks to get new analysts desk ready. We deliver technical training programmes with a world-class combination of eLearning and traditional classroom sessions. We are client led and constantly innovating to meet the future needs of finance professionals. Our faculty, tech and client team have decades of accumulated experience delivering the most demanding training programmes around the world.

About Northeastern University London

Based in the heart of London, Northeastern University London (NU London) has developed a reputation for delivering an excellent university experience, and has exceeded all Russell Group universities for overall student satisfaction in the UK's National Student Survey for four consecutive years (NSS 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022).

Northeastern University London offers a vibrant, collegiate community in the heart of London, delivering interdisciplinary and academically rigorous degree programs, designed to equip graduates with the combination of skills and knowledge that are increasingly desired by organisations, employers and society. Many of the university's undergraduate and masters degrees combine its emphasis on the humanities with the exploration of disciplines in contemporary technology.

Northeastern University London is part of Northeastern University's Global Network. Ranked #44 in the USA, Northeastern has campuses in Arlington, Boston, Charlotte, Miami, Oakland, Silicon Valley, and Seattle in the USA, and Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

