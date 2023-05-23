Yeastar to Showcase Its Flexible-first Workplace Scheduling and Visitor Management Solutions at InfoComm 2023

XIAMEN, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of Unified Communications solutions and Digital Workplace innovator, announced today that it will be exhibiting at InfoComm 2023 (IC 2023) in Orlando, Florida, from June 14 to 16.

At InfoComm, the premier event for the pro AV industry in North America, Yeastar will present Yeastar Workplace, its flexible-first workplace platform and debut a series of new features, offering a glimpse into the future of hybrid workplace. Some of the highlights include:

An online platform with three modules for room scheduling desk booking , and visitor management , to meet various business needs such as returning to the office, hot desking, and reducing real estate costs, etc.

A range of devices to enhance employee experience and space utilization, from room schedulers, e-ink desk screens, and visitor screens to smart sensors for occupancy, people counting, and room comfort.

Seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, Outlook Calendar, Active Directory, Exchange, Google Workspace, and more for a smooth user experience across platforms.

New features in the latest update such as multi-location support, wayfinding, visitor badge printing, and more for a consistent and engaging digital experience.

"Flexible work is reshaping the office space and the needs of agile workers," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "As hybrid work becomes the new norm, we are excited to meet AV professionals at InfoComm 2023 and share how Yeastar Workplace can help them succeed in this changing technological landscape by enabling businesses to future-proof their workplace."

To see Yeastar Workplace in action, visit booth 2580 for a live demo and a hands-on experience. You can also enter a lucky draw to win a room comfort sensor. Register here for free with Yeastar VIP code YEA571.

About Yeastar

Yeastar helps businesses realize digital values by making communications and workplace solutions easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a global partner network and over 450,000 customers worldwide. Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace scheduling, and hybrid workplace to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit www.yeastar.com.

