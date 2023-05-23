World's First Mini-PC with Solid-State Active Cooling Debuts at ZOTAC COMPUTEX 2023

Pioneering hardware, AI edge computing solutions, and Sony Animation partnership to be showcased on May 30, 2023

HONG KONG, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOTAC Technology, a pioneering global manufacturer of innovative hardware solutions, will return to COMPUTEX 2023 to showcase its continual push for innovation. At this year's exhibition, ZOTAC will unveil a series of ZBOX Mini PC products with unprecedented technologies alongside a showcase of various business-to-business solutions that ZOTAC has to offer. Additionally, the booth will highlight ZOTAC's collaboration with Sony Animation's Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse, showcasing state-of-the-art graphics cards alongside movie-inspired PC builds.

ZBOX PI430AJ WITH AIRJET®

THE WORLD'S FIRST SOLID-STATE ACTIVE-COOLED MINI-PC

ZOTAC's COMPUTEX 2023 booth will showcase a live demonstration of the world's smallest Mini PC equipped with the revolutionary AirJet® solid-state active-cooling solution. This groundbreaking mini-PC will be the first product of its kind in the world to feature the revolutionary technology by Frore System.

The two AirJet® Minis inside the PI430AJ can remove a significant amount of heat with its rapid airflow. That, coupled with the AirJet® Minis' small size and silent operation makes them ideal solutions for raising thermal limits and boosting performance without compromising form-factor. Taking advantage of the newfound possibilities enabled by AirJet®, the ZBOX PI430AJ boasts superb performance when compared to PCs of similar form-factor, with an Intel® Core™ i3 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 memory, M.2 SSD storage slot and more — all within a tiny, pocket sized PC.

ZBOX E SERIES WITH GEFORCE RTX 40 SERIES GPUs

With the release of next-generation GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs powered by the cutting-edge NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the ZOTAC enthusiast ZBOX lineup is also getting an exciting update: the all-new MAGNUS ONE, which has been upgraded with the newest generation Intel® Core™ socketed processor and a GeForce RTX™ 4070 desktop graphics card; and the MAGNUS EN series, also has been upgraded with the GeForce RTX™ 4070 laptop graphics card. Both machines have distinct form factors that deliver greater performance to gamers and content creators alike, while taking up little desktop space.

At the booth, ZOTAC will also showcase a special, MAGNUS ONE in a white colorway, to give visitors a whole new perspective of this capable little machine.

ZOTAC SOLUTIONS – PAVING THE WAY FOR AI

ZOTAC caters to the increasing demands of AI applications in edge computing contexts, by offering a full range of hardware that emphasizes round-the-clock performance, longevity, scalability and modularity. At COMPUTEX 2023, ZOTAC's booth will showcase the company's latest computing solutions with a focus on AI applications.

ARM-BASED NVIDIA JETSON™ Solutions

ZOTAC embedded solutions powered by NVIDIA Jetson™ are cost-effective, small form-factor units optimized for power-efficiency and 24/7 operation. Powered by the world's leading platform for AI edge computing, these ARM-based solutions are compatible with many sensors, SDK, services and products, speeding up development and deployment of AIoT applications, as well as providing a cost-effective solution for digital signage, such as menu boards and billboards.

ZBOX PRO MINI PC

The ZOTAC ZBOX PRO line are embedded solutions based on more conventional mini PCs which already feature rich expansion capabilities, discrete design and high performance, with the added benefit of more robust exteriors and integrated hardware watchdogs not available in off-the-shelf hardware. This makes the ZBOX PRO line an ideal choice for a diverse range of projects which requires specialized hardware with extended lifecycles.

NVIDIA Embedded GPU Products

ZOTAC also has a comprehensive selection of NVIDIA Embedded MXM GPU modules on offer. These modules deliver the right graphical performance to the user, even in the most demanding of industrial conditions. ZOTAC's embedded modules also have extended product availability, serving the long-term development needs and life-cycles of a vast array of systems across diverse sectors such as AI, healthcare, manufacturing, visual communications, and beyond.

Accompanying the ZOTAC B2B Solutions showcase will be a series of practical case study demonstrations, underscoring ZOTAC's readiness to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

ZOTAC GAMING X SPIDER-MAN™: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – A HERO'S SHOWCASE

To celebrate the imminent release of Sony Animation's highly anticipated Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse, ZOTAC's booth will have a takeover by the beloved superheroes as a part of the ZOTAC "POWER THE HERO IN YOU" campaign. Discover exclusive Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse inspired Graphics Card bundles and two masterfully designed custom PC builds featuring ZOTAC GAMING GPUs.

Experience ZOTAC Pushing Limits and Expanding Possibilities in-person at Booth No. M1120, 4/F, NANGANG Exhibition Hall, from May 30, 2023 to June 2, 2023. For more information, please visit ZOTAC's event page .

