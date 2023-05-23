DALLAS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MassChallenge is excited to announce the launch of MC | INNOVATE, the premier event for early-stage startups, founders, entrepreneurs, and corporate partners passionate about driving innovation and entrepreneurship in Texas and beyond. The event will take place at Pegasus Park, the mixed-use campus designed to bolster local biotech, social impact, and corporate innovation in Dallas, TX, from July 11, 2023, to July 13, 2023. It will bring together founders from across the globe to convene for three days of activities.

"Lyda Hill Philanthropies is pleased to participate in the MC | Innovate experience as entrepreneurial leaders from various locations and industries convene to help solve some of our world's most critical challenges. MassChallenge's expansion to North Texas has helped fuel the region's burgeoning innovation economy, and we look forward to having attendees connect in Dallas to drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the region," said Tom Luce, CEO of Biotech Initiatives for Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

MC | INNOVATE will feature a series of speakers, including keynotes from Ash Maurya, founder of LEANSTACK; Fahad Khawaja, Founder, and CEO, of Hue; Kirk Barnes, author, entrepreneur, speaker, Co-Founder, and CEO of TransPharMed; and Joshua Boger, founder of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.; who will share their insights and expertise on innovation and entrepreneurship. Attendees will have the opportunity to pitch their startups to top-tier corporate partners and investors, connect with mentors and industry experts, and join the MassChallenge global community.

"The MC | INNOVATE event is an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate partners to come together and drive innovation and entrepreneurship, including in Texas," said Cait Brumme, CEO of MassChallenge. "We're thrilled to have Ash Maurya and other leading entrepreneurs join us to share their experience with our 2023 founders not only from Texas but from around the world."

The MC | INNOVATE event will also kickstart the 2023 MassChallenge U.S. Early Stage cohorts providing participating startups with access to the MassChallenge global community, expert mentorship, and opportunities for funding and growth.

"We're excited to convene startups from around the world who have been selected to participate in the 2023 MassChallenge U.S. Early Stage cohorts," said Hope Hopkins, Head of Acceleration at MassChallenge "This in-person gathering is a unique opportunity for the startups to experience firsthand the global network that sets MassChallenge apart. Over the course of three days, they will connect with mentors, corporate partners, investors, government agencies, thought leaders, and one another. We could not be more excited to use this fly-in as an opportunity to showcase the commitment our community has to the success of each and every one of these founders on a path to solving the most critical challenges of our time."

The MC | INNOVATE event marks the beginning of Pegasus Park serving as the home for the Health Tech Track within the MassChallenge US Early Stage Program. This state-of-the-art hub is poised to become a catalyst for health tech innovation in North Texas and beyond, attracting top talent, fostering collaboration, and driving cutting-edge solutions to some of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges. The collaboration between Lyda Hill Philanthropies and MassChallenge will transform the landscape of healthcare technology, supporting early-stage startups with the resources they need to flourish.

"This partnership not only strengthens ongoing efforts by investors, entrepreneurs, and academic partners to grow the health teach ecosystem in North Texas but also aligns with the values and vision of other esteemed partners committed to advancing the health tech sector more broadly. By joining forces, Lyda Hill Philanthropies and MassChallenge are building a robust ecosystem that nurtures innovation and accelerates the development of transformative health tech solutions in the heart of North Texas at Pegasus Park," stated Jon Nordby, Head of Community and Ecosystems, "This new venture will undoubtedly serve as a beacon of hope for millions of people globally, creating a healthier and more vibrant future for all."

To learn more about the MC | INNOVATE event, visit https://hubs.li/Q01Mk9S-0. For more information about MassChallenge and the MassChallenge global community, visit masschallenge.org.

About MassChallenge:

MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with eight locations worldwide, it is the non-profit's mission to help bold entrepreneurs disrupt the status quo and create sustainable change. Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has run programs in 24 countries, supported more than 4,000 startups from around the world, and awarded over $18M in equity-free cash and prizes. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.

About Pegasus Park:

Pegasus Park is a 26-acre mixed-use office campus consisting of more than 750,000 square feet of office and amenities space across multiple buildings, including an 18-story office tower. The campus features four components - a biotech and life sciences hub, a social impact hub, commercial tenants, and entertainment/dining venues. Strategically located in the heart of the rapidly expanding Innovation District between the Dallas Design Center and the Southwestern Medical District in Dallas, the campus is positioned to be a premier hub of innovation.

