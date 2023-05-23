Dreo Unveils First-of-its-Kind, Combination Countertop Cooker: The Dreo ChefMaker

ChefMaker, winner of a 2023 CES Innovation award, features Dreo's patented CombiCook technology to automatically adjust temperature, moisture and time to create the perfect culinary masterpiece

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally distributed, premium home appliance manufacturer, Dreo, today announced the release of the Dreo ChefMaker, a sophisticated and smart combination countertop cooker. ChefMaker combines and elevates the features of a traditional air fryer, pressure cooker and sous vide, using its patented CombiCookTM technology, to deliver precise cooking results with the push of a button.

Designed with input from master chefs, ChefMaker can automatically adjust moisture, heat and time to cook food of any shape or size to perfection. CombiCook technology combines hardware and software to intelligently manage the cooking process from start to finish. Up until now, air fryers could only treat the inside and outside of the meat as one, but CombiCook divides the cooking process into different stages, just as a real chef would do.

By delivering such exciting features, ChefMaker was recently named as a CES 2023 Innovation Awards honoree. ChefMaker's heat probe senses the doneness of food and adjusts cooking parameters accordingly, while convection heating circulates the air to give meats a beautiful crust without overcooking. A built-in atomizer ensures that food stays tender and juicy through the process for restaurant-quality results.

"Dreo ChefMaker is a groundbreaking, all-in-one cooker making it easier to cook a perfect meal in the comfort of your own home," said Herman, Vice President of Dreo. "What's more, the endless recipes and step-by-step videos in Dreo App allow you to make delicious, high-quality cuisine with the simple push of a button. Dreo is committed to bringing best-in-class smart home products and inspiring technology to consumers around the world, and ChefMaker's first-to-market technology showcases the latest brand innovation transforming the at-home cooking industry."

Allowing users to expand upon their usual weekly menu, ChefMaker syncs with the free Dreo app packed with endless gourmet recipes across many different cuisines. The Dreo app, helps you discover and perfect your next meal with step-by-step instructions created by Michelin Star chefs. The app also allows users to effortlessly monitor the cooking process in real-time and receive alerts when food is done.

ChefMaker's key features include:

Super convection heating capabilities

Water tank & built-in atomizer

Cooking probe

CombiCook patented technology

See through window

5.6-inch display

Dreo app with ChefMaker-specific recipes, alerts, and more

The Dreo ChefMaker is now available on Kickstarter on May 23rd and will be in broader retail after July 15th. For additional information on ChefMaker, please visit Dreo.com, or connect with us on Facebook.

ABOUT DREO

Dreo is a modern home appliance brand seeking to create balance between technology and lifestyle. With a unique philosophy that places air at its core, Dreo has been reshaping different segments in the home appliance category with products including tower fans, air purifiers, space heaters and air conditioners. Our ultimate ambition is to make every home life experience a delightful breeze.

