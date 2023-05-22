International Truck Recognizes Waters Group as 2022 North American Dealer of the Year; Names Presidential Award Winners

LISLE, Ill., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Truck announced WATERS Group as the 2022 North American Truck Dealer of the Year. The prominent award recognizes the top International® Truck dealer for their commitment to provide industry-leading uptime and unparalleled performance in annual sales, service and customer satisfaction. Dealer Principal David Waters and his son, Vaughan Waters, were in attendance to accept the award.

WATERS Group Vaughan Waters (middle left) and David Waters (middle right) accept their International Truck 2022 North American Truck Dealer of the Year award from Navistar President and CEO Mathias Carlbaum (far right) and EVP, Commercial Operations Goran Nyberg (far left) at the annual President's Club meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. (PRNewswire)

"WATERS Group has a customer-first mindset that Navistar values in our dealers and they have forged phenomenal relationships with local fleets, resulting in notable sales numbers," said Jeff Felix, group vice president, Dealer Sales and Operations. "Because of their rich legacy, community involvement and family-oriented business model, we are proud to have them as one of the many successful dealerships in our vast dealer network."

WATERS Group, a Mississippi-based International® truck and IC Bus® dealer group, currently operates six locations and employs more than 300 people. The Waters family acquired the International franchise in 1938 when Ray Waters Sr. founded the company in Columbus, Miss. Now 85 years later, the company is managed by the third and fourth generation family members: Mike, ML, and David Waters and their sons Michael, Josh, and Vaughan Waters. respectively.

"A core goal of our company and a stated WATERS Family Value is to achieve B.O.B. Excellence (Best of the Best) in all we do," said David Waters. "This is a goal we set for each and every team member throughout our company. This was a tremendous team effort by all our employees and vendor partners that has allowed the WATERS Group to be recognized. Most importantly, we appreciate our customers having faith and trust in us to serve their transportation needs."

In 2022, WATERS Group delivered more than 500 units to customers, sold nearly $21 million in parts, and all dealer locations received Prestige Standards certification for customer service. Three WATERS Group sales employees received the Champions Club recognition for Top Delivered Truck Units (DTU) numbers and the Customer Advocate award. In 2019, WATERS Group was also named a top three performing dealer group by International Truck.

"Our team works diligently to go above and beyond for our customers as we instill a 'customer first' philosophy in all do," said David Waters. "Our business model is simple: happy customers plus happy employees equals a successful business."

In addition to Dealer of the Year, International Truck recognizes several dealerships with high vehicle and parts sales numbers, repair velocity and Prestige Standards customer service.

The 2022 Presidential Award winners are:

Beauce/Amiante Group

Cornhusker International Trucks

Cumberland International

Diamond Group

Gibbs Truck Centers

Maxim Transportation Services, Inc.

Nelson Leasing, Inc.

Rechtien Group

Reseau Dynamique

Selking International

Waters Group

West Michigan International, LLC

Wieland Sales, Inc.

Winslow Gerolamy Motors

To locate the nearest International dealer, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/dealer-locator.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

Website: Navistar.com/News

(PRNewsfoto/International Truck) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation