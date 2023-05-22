Impartner Delivered a 296% Return on Investment, According to Study by Independent Research Firm

Findings show that ecosystem growth is pivotal to economic resilience, signaling need for business leaders to prioritize outward growth

SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of reseller and partner management technologies, today released a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study commissioned by Impartner and conducted by Forrester Consulting that examines the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises realize by deploying Impartner. According to the study, "With Impartner, partnerships leaders can scale, automate and fully personalize partner journeys end-to-end." For a composite organization representative of interviewed customers, Impartner delivered significant business ROI.

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

Key findings from the research include:

A 75% reduction to cost per lead and an increase of $1.6 million in partner-generated revenue over a three year window.

A 30-50% increase in the number of partner-sourced deals over three years with a 10% improvement to the win deal rate for the composite Impartner customer.

Customer quotes, including one from a senior director of channel experience at a software company: "We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of partners that have applied simply because it is so fast for them to actually come in and get registered."

The Forrester study commissioned by Impartner delivers promise to companies facing the challenges of today's economic climate, further emphasizing the correlation between partner ecosystems and business sustainability amidst economic decline.

Supporting Impartner's study findings, a recent PWC survey found CEOs that build and leverage partner ecosystems have the opportunity to not only increase revenue, but also lower the overall human capital cost of conducting business.



"We believe this Forrester study is a proof point that companies are in need of a major transformation in building and maintaining their partner ecosystems," said Joe Wang, CEO at Impartner. "CEOs and business leaders alike are stuck thinking inward, and with the state of the market right now, they must be thinking outward. Impartner's goal is to dramatically improve the management part of these processes and this report validates that what we offer is pivotal to strengthening the bottom line – enabling our clients to move from survival mode to thriving."

The independent study uncovered the considerable benefits the interviewed companies experienced from using Impartner's platform for partner relationship management (PRM) and partner marketing automation (PMA) to streamline a variety of factors that go into these partnerships, including onboarding, lead registration, co-marketing and training processes – directly contributing to a 296% ROI over three years for the composite organization.

"One of our biggest challenges before implementing Impartner was that our business was growing at 70% compounded annually, so we needed ways to scale and make our business more efficient," said Bruce Milne, Vice President and CMO, Corporate and Business Development at Pivot3. "We didn't have the resources to engage with every partner individually, so Impartner's PRM solution was absolutely critical to the rapid growth expansion of our program, allowing us to do things that we just weren't capable of before."

Similarly, IBM announced a revamped approach to its partner program earlier this year and is now able to shift thousands of direct accounts to partners, alleviating the pressure on IBM's limited internal resources. These changes top organizations are deploying – along with the clear successes within Impartner's TEI study – are strong indicators that ecosystem growth is just getting started and will be necessary to ensure ultimate efficiency in today's market.

The full Forrester Consulting study: "The Total Economic Impact™ Of Impartner" including analysis of benefits, increased efficiencies, and cost savings is available here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Media Contacts:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner



Walker Sands for Impartner

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner