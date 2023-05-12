Angeles Investors Celebrates Top 100 US Startups with Hispanic Leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeles Investors – the investment community on a mission to find, fund, and grow the most promising startup ventures – is pleased to announce the top 100 startups in the US with Hispanic or Latino leadership. Awardees will be recognized today during the Angeles Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards , sponsored by J.P. Morgan. ( view a full list of 2023 Angeles 100 )

The Angeles 100 celebrates a collection of inspiring venture-backed startups driving innovation.

The Angeles 100 celebrates a collection of inspiring venture-backed startups driving innovation. These startups have built, or are building, great companies of the exact kind Angeles supports and invests in. This year's honorees exemplify how startup founders are driving business forward and setting their organizations up for success.

The 2023 awardees were nominated and selected based on their having secured funding (seed through Series E), the founder, co-founder, and/or board member being of Hispanic or Latin descent, being incorporated in the United States and their ability to show year-over-year growth.

"We're excited to be back for a second year at the Computer History Museum in California to celebrate great business achievements, exceptional leadership, create new partnerships, and for the opportunity to learn from top investors and entrepreneurs driving the venture capital landscape," said David Olivencia , Angeles Investors CEO.

Angeles Investors will celebrate the top 100 startup ventures with Hispanic and Latino leadership, called the Angeles 100, during the Angeles Q2 Pitch Night Event & Awards this evening at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.

Angeles Investors is one of the largest and fastest growing Angel Investing groups in America that brings together people from all ethnicities and backgrounds across the country to support Latino and Hispanic entrepreneurs in building the next great companies.

