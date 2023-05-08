Trella Health Releases Its Anticipated Annual Post-Acute Care Industry Trend Report

Annual Publication Highlights Growth and Expansion Opportunities for Leaders in the Post-Acute Care Landscape.

ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella Health, a leading provider of market intelligence and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to the post-acute care industry, is proud to announce the release of its 2023 edition of the Annual Post-Acute Care Industry Trend Report.

This report provides a detailed overview of current trends, challenges, and opportunities facing the post-acute care industry – utilizing Trella's access to 100% Medicare Part A and B data, as well as Medicare Advantage claims data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

It covers a wide range of topics, including Medicare Advantage enrollment, post-acute discharge instructions, admission and utilization trends for home health, hospice, and skilled nursing – plus, a look at the Hospice Care Index, VBID (Value-Based Insurance Design), and Telehealth trends.

"Each year, we are excited to share our findings from the Industry Trend Report and provide valuable insights to help organizations navigate the complex landscape of post-acute care," said Trella Health's CEO, Scott Tapp. He added, "We understand the importance of staying informed and making data-driven decisions – and this report reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation."

Below are a few key takeaways from this year's report:

Year-over-year FFS admissions in 2022 Q3 fell by 8.6% for home health, stagnated for hospice at a 0.1% decrease, and grew by 5.8% for skilled nursing – continuing a more erratic trend due to the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FFS inpatient discharge instructional rates for home health and skilled nursing reverted closer to pre-pandemic levels between 2021 Q3 and 2022 Q3. However, it remains to be seen whether they will stabilize or find a new normal post-pandemic.

Inpatient utilization of home health, hospice, and skilled nursing agencies also moved closer to pre-pandemic levels. Notably, adherence to home health and hospice discharge instructions remains higher than 2019 benchmarks. However, while skilled nursing adherence increased from the previous reporting period, more progress needs to be made to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Medicare Advantage enrollment continues to inch closer toward half of Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, sitting at 46.2% in late 2022 with the potential to eclipse 50% as soon as 2024.

"With years of experience and expertise in post-acute care data and analytics, Trella Health is committed to helping organizations stay ahead of the curve," shares VP of Strategic Consulting at Trella Health Kara Justis. "We hope the information provided in this report empowers post-acute providers with the knowledge and insights they need to drive positive outcomes for their organization and the patients they serve."

The data from Trella Health's Industry Trend Report serves as a valuable resource for post-acute care providers and reinforces the need for them to remain agile and adapt to changing patient needs, regulatory requirements, and market dynamics.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers and suppliers to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

